Why did Jeffrey Archer keep his peerage after being jailed? – Yorkshire Post Letters

Tory peer Jeffrey Archer.

I READ with interest the recent article by your columnist Tom Richmond (The Yorkshire Post, July 31) regarding the forfeiture of honours etc from disgraced public servants like Paula Vennells, the then chief executive of the Post Office at the time that dozens of sub-postmasters were being wrongly prosecuted for fraud.

Usually on a Friday morning I watch the newspaper review on GMTV where the reviewers are radio presenter Iain Dale and former Labour Home Secretary Jacqui Smith.

Last Friday I tuned in as usual to find that Jacqui was accompanied by none other than disgraced peer Jeffrey Archer in place of Iain.

Should former Post Office chief executive Paula Vennells (centre) be stripped of her CBE?

This person has never shown one ounce of contrition.

Why a television company would want to give air time to a person like this, and why a woman who as a Minister was responsible for law and order, would want to be on a programme with him is beyond me.

This person, and any others in a similar position, should be stripped of their peerage.

Archer visited Harrogate some two years or so ago and was treated by local authority members and Press like Royalty.

I find this all extremely nauseating.