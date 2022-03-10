Why firms must disclose Russian links if sanctions against Kremlin to work after Ukraine invasion – Yorkshire Post Letters

People cook outdoors for Ukrainian servicemen and civil defense members serving in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 7, 2022. The United Nations is unable to meet the needs of millions of civilians caught in conflict in Ukraine today and is urging safe passage for people to go "in the direction they choose" and for humanitarian supplies to get to areas of hostilities, according to the U.N. humanitarian chief. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda).

AS more Western sanctions are imposed on the Russians, Vladimir Putin claims that this is the equivalent of war. It is, and it’s the correct approach.

The disablement of day-to-day normality is already starting to have a huge financial impact and as independent news channels, social media and other outlets are rapidly shut down, the ruble falls off a cliff, multi-national companies withdraw their services and further sporting sanctions are implemented.

Do economic sanctions go far enough against President Vladimir Putin's regime?

This escalation needs to continue at pace and, in order to help build the momentum, those companies who have made the correct decision to shut up shop and withdraw from Russia should contact all of their Russian customers directly, advising them of the real truth behind their decision.

No doubt some would claim propaganda and lies, however many more will surely realise that the real truth is being communicated in what could be a large shift in movement to the detriment of this devious regime.

From: James Bovington, Church Grove, Horsforth, Leeds.

BREXIT enthusiasts conflated the supposed benefits of ending freedom of movement with an unwelcome over-reliance on Russian oil and gas.

Britain’s geographical position means we have largely avoided the latter but I remind readers that procuring and paying for energy supplies is the responsibility of national governments and not the EU. The Swift measures were agreed with the USA. The EU has proved decisive on both sanctions and welcoming Ukrainian refugees, with our mean-spirited Tory Home Secretary playing catch-up. Brexit has damaged co-operation with EU allies, both to trade and in defence and complicated sanctions and anti-money laundering policy.

From: Richard Wilson, Chair, Leeds for Europe.

DEPUTY Prime Minister Dominic Raab says imposing British visa bureaucracy on Ukrainians before they can enter the country is necessary to prevent “undermining popular support”. After what they have already been through, that does indeed seem inhumane.

Mr Raab has misread the room. As clearly demonstrated by protests in Leeds and elsewhere, the British people want fewer words and excuses, and more urgent action on sanctions, humanitarian and military support, and refugee relief for Ukraine.