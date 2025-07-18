Why fiscal devolution would be a welcome boost for Yorkshire - Yorkshire Post Letters
Minister for Housing, Communities and Local Government Angela Rayner at a scrutiny committee meeting indicated that she is in favour of fiscal devolution for so called "pathfinder mayors" or what the previous Conservative Government called Level 4 Mayoral Regional Devolution deals that Greater Manchester, West Midlands, South/West Yorkshire and the Northeast have been granted in the upcoming British Devolution Bill which will come into law during this parliament.
That is if an early General Election isn't called due to Starmer's huge unpopularity.
It is only a shame areas like Cumbria and Lancashire don't have this benefit.
Considering the arguments around fiscal devolution to regional mayors, which in plain language means making sure taxes raised in Yorkshire stay in Yorkshire; have been going around for many years in Government circles, the fact the Minister has publicly stated she in in favour I think is a significant change and positive news for further devolution and regional power for people up here in the north of Britain.
In places which have felt ignored by Westminster and Southern political parties for decades, like Yorkshire, devolution is the way to grant control and autonomy to people's lives and communities.
Instead of decisions on our taxes being taken in London, I'd much rather they be made by Regional Combined Authorities and Mayors like Tracy Brabin and Ben Houchen, who are much closer and connected to people in their patch, than disconnected Southern Elites sitting cozy in Westminster's Bars, or mandarins sitting behind desks, listening to the latest noisy protest in London.
