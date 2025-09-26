Why I am increasingly suffering from climate anxiety - Yorkshire Post Letters
Although generally I’m a happy and optimistic person, recently I have found myself feeling sad and anxious about what the future holds for my children and grandchildren. Scientists and their peer reviewed research which I value, describe urgent, even alarming, deteriorations in global climate and nature stability.
They have growing concerns that we may no longer be able to prevent severe climate disruption, with its effects arriving both sooner and more intensely than previously imagined.
Speaking recently with someone I respect and knew would listen carefully was very helpful in processing my feelings and I believe this will be helpful to others too.
If you believe (as I do) that continuing to release greenhouse gas into the atmosphere is placing our families and communities, even here in the UK, at risk of an increasingly difficult future, then such feelings are a reasonable response to a troubling reality.
Naturally this will evoke a profound sense of anxiety and fear. These worries are a heavy burden, especially when we consider the wellbeing of our loved ones and think about the challenges they will face. It’s important to realise, however, that these feelings are not a sign of mental weakness, illness or an overreaction; rather, it is a natural reaction to a genuine and immediate threat.
It is also worth remembering that these feelings connect us to others who share our concerns. Being anxious for humanity and for our families is an act of care.
Allow yourself to acknowledge and experience these feelings as they are valid. By sharing your concerns, you not only help yourself but also encourage others to manage their fears. In doing so, we can support each other, find strength to keep caring, hoping and acting for a better future.