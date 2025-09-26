Why I am increasingly suffering from climate anxiety - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Robert Johnson, St Davids Road. Otley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although generally I’m a happy and optimistic person, recently I have found myself feeling sad and anxious about what the future holds for my children and grandchildren. Scientists and their peer reviewed research which I value, describe urgent, even alarming, deteriorations in global climate and nature stability.

They have growing concerns that we may no longer be able to prevent severe climate disruption, with its effects arriving both sooner and more intensely than previously imagined.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking recently with someone I respect and knew would listen carefully was very helpful in processing my feelings and I believe this will be helpful to others too.

Low water levels at Yorkshire Water's Agden Reservoir, near Sheffield. PIC: Dave Higgens/PA Wire

If you believe (as I do) that continuing to release greenhouse gas into the atmosphere is placing our families and communities, even here in the UK, at risk of an increasingly difficult future, then such feelings are a reasonable response to a troubling reality.

Naturally this will evoke a profound sense of anxiety and fear. These worries are a heavy burden, especially when we consider the wellbeing of our loved ones and think about the challenges they will face. It’s important to realise, however, that these feelings are not a sign of mental weakness, illness or an overreaction; rather, it is a natural reaction to a genuine and immediate threat.

It is also worth remembering that these feelings connect us to others who share our concerns. Being anxious for humanity and for our families is an act of care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad