Why I fear Boris Johnson will be the latest Tory Prime Minister to betray voters over Europe - Yorkshire Post letters

From: Nick Martinek, Briarlyn Road, Huddersfield.

No sane person would negotiate for something even as trivial as a car or a house on the same basis that the now notorious “Benn Surrender Act” gives away control to the EU over the fate of our entire nation.

The scheduled Brexit date is drawing closer. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Being unable to walk away from the EU’s bad deals entrenches either a Remain Withdrawal treaty, or further delays. Of course, that suits Remain MPs, like Hilary Benn. But could it suit Boris Johnson too?

Surrendering to the EU is a habit of other Conservative PMs – Ted Heath in 1972, John Major in 1992, Theresa May in 2018/19.

The current Remain mess is a far cry from 2015 when Parliament gave the people the legal right to decide whether to remain in or leave the EU.

Parliament did not limit Leave to a “deal”.

We were told endlessly that Leave meant the EU would cease to control our laws, borders, fish, trade, and money.

We were promised that our choice would be respected and implemented. Leave won. Or so we thought.

Democracy only exists when the people are sovereign, not Parliament. By definition. Yet, by cheating, lies, and trashing democracy, the Remain establishment has made our Leave votes worthless.

The Benn Act is only the latest example. And, notably, Boris failed to even try to halt it. Why? Perhaps he needed the Benn Act as a convenient excuse when he presents yet another version of Mrs May’s Remain “deal”. That may unite the Tory party, but means the UK continues to be an EU colony – a vassal, with GDR-style pointless voting.

From: Gerald Hodgson, Spennithorne, Leyburn.

Boris Johnson and his no-deal Brexiteers are trying to blame the EU for not agreeing to their demands, particularly the Irish situation. This is completely unreasonable.

If, as the Good Friday Agreement requires, there is no hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic, it is necessary for the North to remain in the customs union. This fact was recognised by Mrs May in her negotiations when, incidentally, the EU had reason to believe they were negotiating with someone who could deliver an agreement. If there is no hard border and the UK as a whole leaves the EU the Irish border will simply become a route for countless criminals to exploit the difference in tariffs and use Northern Ireland as a conduit into the whole of the UK. No wonder the EU is not having it and neither should we.