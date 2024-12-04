Why is North York Moors National Park Authority insisting on imposing its office on residents - Yorkshire Post Letters
Animal Farm is alive and well within the members and management of the North York Moors National Park. In their November 2024 Moors Messenger they eagerly announce their ‘Plans for a new National Park building’.
One of their stand out benefits for leaving the Old Vicarage in Helmsley is “It would address issues that impact local residents, such as on-street parking”.
Yet the impact for the residents of Riccal Drive, will be considerably more damaging, with massively increased traffic movement caused by the resighting of their headquarters and maintenance depot in a residential neighbourhood and the subsequent dangers this will bring to the health and wellbeing of all residents but especially the young and elderly.
Living in Helmsley and having worked in the town at different times since 1976 it becomes clear that Orwell’s “all animals are equal but some animals are more so than others” is a fair mantra for the decisions taken by the North York Moors National Park Authority.
I would suggest they take a serious look at their own mission statements and ask themselves would they want this depot and office development imposed on their homes?