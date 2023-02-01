Why is Yorkshire CCC continuing to plead guilty to the ECB charges of racism - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Martin Butterworth, Holmfirth.

Your report in the YP tells us that Ajmal Shazad refutes Azeem Rafiq's claims of a racist culture at Yorkshire. Information that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have suppressed for many months.

Ajmal Shazad played for Yorkshire from 2004 to 2012. Kunwar Bansil was lead physiotherapist at the County from 2013 to 2021. A combined period "in the dressing room" of some seventeen years, spanning the entirety of Mr Rafiq's employment by the Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both are of South Asian heritage and both have stated unequivocally that they did not experience or witness racism while working at Yorkshire, and that the accusation that there was a racist culture at the Club is not true. That sounds like important testimony to me.

A general view of Yorkshire County Cricket Club's Headingley Stadium in 2021. PIC: Peter Powell/PA Wire