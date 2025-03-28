Why Labour's planned abolition of NHS England is contradictory - Yorkshire Post Letters
There's something contradictory about Labour's planned abolition of NHS England. That body sits as an arms length organisation to deal with details of NHS management allegedly duplicating decisions made in the Department of Health.
It is strange that when it comes to railways Labour plans creating Great British Railways to be an arms length body looking after railways. That will be a welcome move if fully staffed by railway professionals as it takes micro management away from civil servants who have little idea of how railways really function. The Trans Pennine timetable fiasco of not long ago was a direct result of ignorant Civil Service intervention.
So why is Labour setting up one arms length body and abolishing another that will have major implications for job losses in Yorkshire?
I am left feeling that this is something cobbled together at the last minute and not fully thought through. Sure, it gets the ambitious Wes Streeting plenty of media coverage but that's hardly a good reason for major changes. Has anyone else noticed how much more press and TV attention he gets compared to his Ministerial colleagues?
Had Labour really wanted to improve services and reduce waste they'd have been better off sorting out the mess that is social care, rather than setting up another inquiry under Louise Casey which won't report for three years.
Maybe Labour think they can emulate Elon Musk's attacks on Federal employees, which are now known to be saving nothing like what's claimed. It is hardly a good model to follow.
I reckon another two years will see another ghastly chaos around health by which time Wes Streeting will have manoeuvred himself into the top job.
