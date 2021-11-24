Why MPs must work full-time in Commons to avoid ‘crooks’ charge – Yorkshire Post Letters

Boris Johnson addressing the House of Commons.

WHEN, as a lifelong Tory and former Conservative election agent, I read of the corruption occurring within my party and I suspect a similar situation is also happening in the other political parties, I am sickened to the core.

Surely intelligent politicians of all parties realise that cheating the system to earn obscene amounts of cash on the side, in addition to their enormous official salaries, is deeply offensive to all decent folks, irrespective of their political views?

Often, only a small minority of our elected Members are present in Commons debates. This is a clear indication that many of our MPs are not devoting 100 per cent of their time to representing the views of their electorate, but are dodging off and making a few quid on the side.

Former minister Owen Paterson 'egregious' lobbying prompted Parliament's latest sleaze scandal.

The House of Commons should sit five days a week and all Members should be required to be in attendance at all times or forfeit their posts as MPs.

This would focus the minds of these arrogant people and make them realise that cheats will never win but will always be found out in the end, as we are seeing at the present time. This country needs full-time Members of Parliament and not part-time crooks.

From: Jerry Diccox, Main Street, Darley.

YOU carry the story “Peers back online age check Bill to protect children” and describe one harrowing episode in which children were found to be sharing photographs of child pornography (The Yorkshire Post, November 20).

Should MPs be compelled to attend House of Commons debates?

The story notes that the Age Assurance (Minimum Standards) Bill promoted by Baroness Kidron which would seek to ensure that children can only access age-appropriate material online is “unlikely to become law due to a lack of Government support”. A lack of Government support?! What are the public to think of a Government that is seemingly more interested in spending its time devising ways of protecting their “honourable” chums, than protecting children from accessing disgusting online imagery?

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

HOW can anyone trust Boris Johnson after his repeated lies to us over Northern Powerhouse Rail and HS2?

Who can right the wrongs?

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

SUCCESSIVE governments have destroyed our faith in police and immigration law enforcement. Thousands of illegal immigrants arrive each day. Murder has become commonplace and the police only have the facilities to a detect a few of them and our major cities are literally run by criminal gangs. Discipline in many homes and schools has been lost due to ‘woke’ culture.

A leader who has the will and determination to tackle all this seems to be unavailable. Many of our politicians have become more interested in lining their pockets than trying to rights the wrongs of our once great nation.