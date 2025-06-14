Why NHS dentistry is becoming a thing of the past: Yorkshire Post Letters

Andrew Hicks, Moorview Way, Skipton.

Concerning the articles on the plight of NHS Dentistry (The Yorkshire Post, May 31).

It seems to me that for 50 years incoming health ministers of whatever party have looked at the NHS dental budget and decided that it was too much. It is true that 50 years ago NHS dental pay was good but at the same time the service provided was tremendous value for money.

However, successive governments set about reducing dental pay, much as they recently did to the junior hospital doctors which eventually caused a group of caring people to strike. The dentists on the other hand could not strike because they are self employed and subcontracted to the NHS.

Measures introduced last year with the aim of boosting access to NHS dentists appear to have "resulted in worsening the picture", MPs have said. Picture: John Giles/PA Wire

There is a limit to how much dentists were prepared to have their private work subsidising their NHS work and for a lot of dentists the introduction of the 2008 contract persuaded them that the government didn't want NHS dentistry and their only hope of financial survival lay outside the NHS.

Your articles talk of how NHS dentistry can be provided but the answer is that it cannot. The junior hospital doctors struck a deal to get their pay back to something like it used to be over a period of time but at the first pay review it is going down again and they are threatening to strike.

Dentists are not going to risk accepting a similar offer when they have much further to go than the doctors to get back to the pay of 50 years ago and with war on the horizon, money is going to be tight.

Many people now understand that an NHS dental service is not available so there are a large number of patients wanting private treatment so becoming a private dentist is a viable option.