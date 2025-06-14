Why NHS dentistry is becoming a thing of the past: Yorkshire Post Letters
Concerning the articles on the plight of NHS Dentistry (The Yorkshire Post, May 31).
It seems to me that for 50 years incoming health ministers of whatever party have looked at the NHS dental budget and decided that it was too much. It is true that 50 years ago NHS dental pay was good but at the same time the service provided was tremendous value for money.
However, successive governments set about reducing dental pay, much as they recently did to the junior hospital doctors which eventually caused a group of caring people to strike. The dentists on the other hand could not strike because they are self employed and subcontracted to the NHS.
There is a limit to how much dentists were prepared to have their private work subsidising their NHS work and for a lot of dentists the introduction of the 2008 contract persuaded them that the government didn't want NHS dentistry and their only hope of financial survival lay outside the NHS.
Your articles talk of how NHS dentistry can be provided but the answer is that it cannot. The junior hospital doctors struck a deal to get their pay back to something like it used to be over a period of time but at the first pay review it is going down again and they are threatening to strike.
Dentists are not going to risk accepting a similar offer when they have much further to go than the doctors to get back to the pay of 50 years ago and with war on the horizon, money is going to be tight.
Many people now understand that an NHS dental service is not available so there are a large number of patients wanting private treatment so becoming a private dentist is a viable option.
The alternative for dentists is to leave the stress of working in this country with the highest likelihood of being sued in the world and its oppressive regulation by the General Dental Council and NHS England and emigrate.
