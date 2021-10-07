Why Putin’s Russia is celebrating Brexit – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Ken Cooke, Ilkley.

Regarding your report (The Yorkshire Post, October 2) that William Hague fears Scottish nationalism will lead to the break-up of the Union and that would be ‘a godsend to our enemies’, such as Vladimir  Putin.

It was a crass appeal to nationalism which swung many voters at the Leave referendum, but why should nationalism be bad for the UK but good for leaving the EU? Which, incidentally, pleased no-one more than Vladimir Putin.

Patriotism means doing one’s best for one’s nation, and in these times, that also means  co-operating with other  nations for our common  good.

Nationalism focuses on exceptionalism, isolation, competition and jingoism – as witnessed all too well in the Germany of the 1930s.

Leaving the EU was a grave affront to Scottish patriots, as it was indeed to a vast number of other British patriots – more than half in recent polls. That Brexit is performing so badly and has severely reduced our global clout must be a lesson against jingoistic nationalism.

True patriots see closer  co-operation with our neighbours being the way forward and in the best  interests of all. Brexit is  broken.

