Why Remainer MPs are guilty of ‘treason’ in Brexit stand-off at Parliament – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Paul Morley, Long Preston, Skipton.

NEVER mind the actions of the Prime Minister being called anti-democratic, surely every single action of the Remain camp over the last three years has been far more anti-democratic?

Anti-Brexit protesters continue to take place outside the Houses of Parliament.

Time for Independent MPs and Rebel Alliance to fill Brexit vacuum – Yorkshire Post letters

If you strip their actions down to fundamentals it amounts to this – doing everything in their power to put control of our country into the hands of a foreign power permanently.

The case for a Brexit government of national unity as Amber Rudd quits – Tom Richmond

The word treason springs to mind.

Boris Johnson addressed new police recruits in Wakefield last week.

They are lucky that so far the only punishment, for some, has been the withdrawal of the government whip. A few hundred years ago, their heads would have been stuck on poles on Westminster Bridge!

From: Ian Smith, Colston Close, Bradford.

APOLOGIES from a Leaver, for having the temerity to vote Out, in the expectation that we could possibly even control our own national affairs, then support international affairs, outside the EU.

We must not let fanatical Remainers or a cowardly Jeremy Corbyn win the general election – Bill Carmichael

This country’s turmoil is down to those of us who dared to say that the EU is no longer good for the UK and the continent, while it’s obviously good for some individuals, organisations and other self-interested parties in the UK.

Sorry, but we’ll get it right next time, when we’ll explain more comprehensibly than we have, why the self-serving EU doesn’t fit the norms of any national, continental and international democratic and moral standards.

From: David Cragg-James, Stonegrave, York.

BILL Carmichael’s shrill condemnation (The Yorkshire Post, September 6) of Labour’s tactics in seeking to postpone an election until such time as it becomes clear that Johnson cannot resort to trickery to enable a no-deal withdrawal from the EU beforehand insults the intelligence of your readers, aware as they are that Johnson has earned our distrust. Corbyn has identified the harm which such a Brexit will inflict upon the British people and should wear Johnson’s ‘frit’ jibe as a badge of honour.

It is, however, disappointing to see your respected journal hosting such a disingenuous diatribe. Are ‘Remainers’ ipso facto “fanatical”? Is Corbyn in seeking to prevent a no-deal Brexit necessarily “cowardly”?

Carmichael’s piece is invective of the worst and most divisive kind.

From: John D Clark, Burnsall.

A RECENT European poll showed that only one in five Britons say that they tend to trust Parliament.

To suggest that the Tory Party, despite recent tribulations, is hard-right and extreme is nonsense. Wanting to leave the EU is none of these.

The House of Commons has never been less popular with the general public and this is not good news for democracy. People are going to stop believing in it if we are not very careful! It defies belief that we can carry on in this way when a disaster like Hurricane Dorian has largely demolished parts of the Bahamas and 76,000 people need humanitarian relief.

From: David Craggs, Shafton Gate, Goldthorpe.

I THINK, more so ever, that voters should be prepared to vote for an individual who has served them well, rather than a party who they have been far from happy with (Tom Richmond, The Yorkshire Post, September 6).

I hope some de-selected Conservatives stand as independent Conservatives and put their trust in their electorate rather than in a party that has turned its back on them.

From: David Gaunt, Liversedge Hall Lane, Liversedge.

IN the 2016 referendum I voted to remain, the majority voted to leave the EU. I respected that result because I believed supporting democracy was the most important issue. Obviously my MPs, politicians and the EU don’t.

Hang your heads in shame all of you. Stop playing silly games. I’m now just one of the 17.4 million (plus 1) “little people” whose opinion doesn’t count anymore.

From: Canon Michael Storey. Healey Wood Road, Brighouse.

BILL Carmichael (The Yorkshire Post, September 6) continues to refer to the 17.4 million people who voted for Brexit in 2016.

It seems to me that making a decision on a vote taken three years ago is likely to be an “out of date” decision, and takes no account of the other 39.3 million who either voted against or didn’t or couldn’t vote. The man, Boris Johnson, leading Brexit can’t be trusted any more so, perhaps, there is a real case for an election or a further more clearly and honestly worded referendum?

From: Elizabeth Preece, Concordia Street, Leeds.

GIVEN the political composition of the West Yorkshire Police and Crime Panel, should we be surprised at the Force’s criticism of the Prime Minister over his visit to Wakefield? It is unfortunate that police officers were used as a backdrop in the first place.

From: Dennis Whitaker, Baildon, Shipley.

FOR many years, I looked forward to Thursday evenings and Question Time. Sadly, my opinion is that it is no longer the programme it used to be. Whether that is due to the new chairperson or the mediocrity of some of the panellists is debatable, but I did manage to view five minutes last week before switching off!

From: David Algar, Mawcroft Close, Leeds.

IT would appear St Matthew (Chapter 15, verses 13-14) foresaw Boris Johnson’s fate: “And if the blind lead the blind both shall fall into the ditch.”

From: Rajmund Brent, Giles Avenue, Wath upon Dearne.

IN response to James Robson (The Yorkshire Post, September 6), Boris Johnson is the Prime Minister – he is not yet our Prime Minister.