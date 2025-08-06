Zero hours contracts feel like slavery, we need the Government’s bill to pass in full - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Rich Jones, Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

My friend is on a zero hours contract and sometimes it feels like slavery. He dare not turn down shifts, yet receives no holiday or sick pay.

That's why the government's new Employment Rights Bill is long overdue. It will give greater protections to workers across our area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It made it through the House of Commons full of new rights to help working people: banning exploitative zero-hours contracts, improving sick pay, and ending fire-and-rehire.

A Job Centre Plus. PIC: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

But out of touch Tory and Lib Dem peers have just voted through an amendment to keep workers on zero hours contracts.

If my experience is anything to go by, passing the original Bill in full would be a huge step forward, helping us get the security and dignity at work that we deserve.