Zero hours contracts feel like slavery, we need the Government’s bill to pass in full - Yorkshire Post Letters

The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters

Letters

Published 6th Aug 2025, 11:45 BST
From: Rich Jones, Leeds.

My friend is on a zero hours contract and sometimes it feels like slavery. He dare not turn down shifts, yet receives no holiday or sick pay.

That's why the government's new Employment Rights Bill is long overdue. It will give greater protections to workers across our area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It made it through the House of Commons full of new rights to help working people: banning exploitative zero-hours contracts, improving sick pay, and ending fire-and-rehire.

A Job Centre Plus. PIC: Philip Toscano/PA Wireplaceholder image
A Job Centre Plus. PIC: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

But out of touch Tory and Lib Dem peers have just voted through an amendment to keep workers on zero hours contracts.

If my experience is anything to go by, passing the original Bill in full would be a huge step forward, helping us get the security and dignity at work that we deserve.

I hope our peers and MPs will stand firm against these attempts to water down our new rights and pass the bill in full.

Related topics:GovernmentYorkshire PostLeedsHouse of CommonsMPs

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice