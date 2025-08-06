Zero hours contracts feel like slavery, we need the Government’s bill to pass in full - Yorkshire Post Letters
My friend is on a zero hours contract and sometimes it feels like slavery. He dare not turn down shifts, yet receives no holiday or sick pay.
That's why the government's new Employment Rights Bill is long overdue. It will give greater protections to workers across our area.
It made it through the House of Commons full of new rights to help working people: banning exploitative zero-hours contracts, improving sick pay, and ending fire-and-rehire.
But out of touch Tory and Lib Dem peers have just voted through an amendment to keep workers on zero hours contracts.
If my experience is anything to go by, passing the original Bill in full would be a huge step forward, helping us get the security and dignity at work that we deserve.
I hope our peers and MPs will stand firm against these attempts to water down our new rights and pass the bill in full.
