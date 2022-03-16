Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's release is a moment of joy for whole nation - The Yorkshire Post says

The British-Iranian woman was detained in 2016, accused of plotting to overthrow Iran’s government, charges she has consistently denied and which the Iranian state has persistently failed to demonstrate any credible evidence to support.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been separated from her husband Richard and her daughter Gabriella for virtually the entirety of her imprisonment, an anguish that no family should have to endure.

While details of the negotiations remain unclear, it is possible they are linked to a £400m debt dating back to the 1970s owed to Iran by the UK. Iranian state media said the UK has “settled a long-overdue debt” to Tehran, paving the way for dual-national detainees such as Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe and fellow detainee, retired engineer Anoosheh Ashoori, to be allowed to travel to the airport with British officials.

Richard Ratcliffe, with his daughter Gabriella, outside his North London home ahead of his wife Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's return.

Whatever the circumstances, the fact that both are now set to be truly free is testimony to the fact that diplomacy has finally won out and that justice has at long last come to the families of Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Mr Ashoori.

We should at this point acknowledge the relentless campaigning of both of these individuals’ families, most notably Mr Ratcliffe, whose quiet dignity and tenacity has typified all of the hallmarks of British resolve in the face of adversity.

This newspaper sincerely hopes that both families can now enjoy peace and stability after such a torrid few years.

We should also acknowledge however that UK-Iranian national Mehran Raoof remains detained in similar circumstances in Iran. Justice will not be done until they too are freed.