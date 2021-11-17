Reader letters: "Yorkshire County Cricket Club's resigning chief executive Mark Arthur should stop promoting his CV in public"

FROM: Robert Beaumont, Minskip, York

Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 11:46 am

One of the most remarkable aspects of the distressing Azeem Rafiq saga (and there have been many) has been the extraordinary resignation statement from chief executive Mark Arthur (The Yorkshire Post, November 12).

In it Mr Arthur, whose self-confidence appears to be matched only by his insensitively, basically tells us how brilliant he is.Having presided over the worst crisis in Yorkshire County Cricket Club’s history, I would suggest to Mr Arthur that a period of contrition and quiet contemplation might be more appropriate than promoting his CV in public.

