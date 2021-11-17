One of the most remarkable aspects of the distressing Azeem Rafiq saga (and there have been many) has been the extraordinary resignation statement from chief executive Mark Arthur (The Yorkshire Post, November 12).

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

In it Mr Arthur, whose self-confidence appears to be matched only by his insensitively, basically tells us how brilliant he is.Having presided over the worst crisis in Yorkshire County Cricket Club’s history, I would suggest to Mr Arthur that a period of contrition and quiet contemplation might be more appropriate than promoting his CV in public.