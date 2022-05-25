It is from Number 10 Downing Street that legislation to end the slave trade was devised, from where Winston Churchill oversaw victory in World War II and the venue where the National Health Service was created.

It is a sacred venue, one occupied by great men and women throughout our history and one that should be a byword for leadership.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report published by civil servant Sue Gray into gatherings held at Number 10 and other Government buildings drags this heritage into the mud.

The Prime Minister raising a glass at one of the Downing Street gatherings.

We have learned that while the country was under onerous restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid 19 that numerous gatherings took place in contravention of these rules at the seat of Government. We now know of one staffer at Number 10 becoming so intoxicated that her or she was sick. Two staffers at this same event became involved in an altercation. At another, a child’s swing was damaged. Others saw fit to abuse cleaning staff and security personnel.

Had these occurred at a party at a student hall of residence they would have drawn scorn from right thinking members of society. That they happened at the top of Britain’s Government is a source of national shame. None of these actions was done in ignorance of the law. One top civil servant texted that he believed they had “got away” with a gathering, showcasing that these drink-fuelled parties were attended in full knowledge that they should not have been taking place.

Ms Gray’s report makes clear that the culpability for these events and a toxic culture of law-breaking and workplace drinking lies right at the top of the Government.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he accepted full responsibility for the parties at Number 10.

And yet, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the House of Commons that he accepts full responsibility for the failings his actions fail by some margin to back this up. He has spent months down playing and denying any rule breaking, despite photographic evidence and a police investigation disproving his assertions.

Just moments after claiming he had been humbled and had learned lessons from the partygate scandal, he was back to his bombastic self, stating that he would not resign his office and advising the Commons that it was now time to move on from the affair.

It is the latest act of disrespect and hostility to those who did follow the rules. While Downing Street officials texted to boast of having got away with their gatherings, this medium was the only one available to those communicating with dying loved ones. While officials downed bottles of wine children were locked out of schools, causing untold damage to their futures.

Leadership is based on accountability. Britain’s highest office should represent its values and traditions. The Sue Gray report highlights just how far short of this benchmark the current occupants of Number 10 have fallen. If Mr Johnson will not consider his position then members of his own party must seek to restore the pride of the office.

Boris Johnson's integrity called into question.

The British public deserve nothing less.