Sheffield City Council boss Kate Josephs says she is 'truly sorry' after Sue Gray report release

Details of her Cabinet Office leaving drinks in December 2020 were included in the document released this morning.

Senior civil servant Ms Gray laid out how invites were sent on December 16 for the drinks event on December 17.

The invite contained a ‘:(‘ emoji about her leaving the Covid taskforce, and told invitees “We’d love it if you could join us for a farewell, Covid secure drink”.

Sheffield City Council CEO Kate Josephs

More than 20 staff attended, pizzas were ordered, and Ms Josephs left after midnight.

Posting on Twitter this afternoon, Ms Josephs, said: “I want to reiterate my sincere and unequivocal apology for, on 17 December 2020, gathering will colleagues in the Cabinet Office as I left my previous job.

“I am truly sorry I did this and for the anger that people feel as a result.

“The specific facts of the event are set out in the Cabinet Office investigation report published today.

“I did not attend any events in 10 Downing Street.”

Ms Josephs, who has been on paid leave from her CEO position at Sheffield City Council since the reports first emerged earlier this year, added: “I am continuing to to everything asked of me by the Committee that Sheffield City Council have put in place to make decisions on my future as Chief Executive and do not want to prejudice or pre-empt that process, as such I will make no further statement until that process is complete.