Ten per cent club: Bradfordians will be waking up today facing the prospect of forking out 10 per cent more on their council tax - but what do you think? Is this fair? Have your say in the comments below. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Water, gas, electricity, council tax: for those with the least these bill hikes will feel like a dizzying, relentless bombardment that comes with no sign of abating – ever.

The account of Melanie Roberts, 72, a Slaithwaite-based pensioner, sadly, is no longer an exceptional set of circumstances but a commonplace occurrence.

She, a proud septuagenarian, is forced to continue working a 40-hour-week, in her 70s, just to keep the lights on. She must source her food from a specialist supplier, unable to afford supermarket prices.

What compounds the upset those hardest hit feel is the brass neck of the boardroom fat cats hoovering up huge salaries, inexplicable dividends and ill-won bonus payments. Yorkshire Water, by way of example, will increase its bills by a third this week. Even the mildest of cynics will be joining the dots of that customer cash grab and the £40m fine secured following an Ofwat investigation. The regulator insists that what they call an ‘enforcement package’ will not be paid for by the customer in their bills, but that promise will offer little comfort to those who are facing further difficult decisions when the price they pay Yorkshire Water sails from £467 to £602.