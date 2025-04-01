Terrible Tuesday: multiple bills increasing feels like an unrelenting bombardment
Water, gas, electricity, council tax: for those with the least these bill hikes will feel like a dizzying, relentless bombardment that comes with no sign of abating – ever.
The account of Melanie Roberts, 72, a Slaithwaite-based pensioner, sadly, is no longer an exceptional set of circumstances but a commonplace occurrence.
She, a proud septuagenarian, is forced to continue working a 40-hour-week, in her 70s, just to keep the lights on. She must source her food from a specialist supplier, unable to afford supermarket prices.
What compounds the upset those hardest hit feel is the brass neck of the boardroom fat cats hoovering up huge salaries, inexplicable dividends and ill-won bonus payments. Yorkshire Water, by way of example, will increase its bills by a third this week. Even the mildest of cynics will be joining the dots of that customer cash grab and the £40m fine secured following an Ofwat investigation. The regulator insists that what they call an ‘enforcement package’ will not be paid for by the customer in their bills, but that promise will offer little comfort to those who are facing further difficult decisions when the price they pay Yorkshire Water sails from £467 to £602.
Citizens Advice analysis found that households in the lowest 10 per cent income bracket are forking out 41 per cent on a combination of water, energy, internet and car insurance. It describes the forthcoming as a shock likely to push many to breaking point and that is not sustainable.
