Cancelled - Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival: yet again, for the second year in a row, one of the most prestigious events in the calendar for the north of the county lies in tatters after organisers failed to bring it to pass (photo: by Simon Hulme, The Yorkshire Post)

Fewer still where you are fortunate enough to witness those ingredients being turned into creative wonders at the hands of none other than Yorkshire’s pantry pin-up, chef James Martin and television favourite Rosemary Shrager, both of whom were headline bookings for the Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival, which has collapsed.

Arguably second only to the behemoth that is the Great Yorkshire Show in terms of county appeal and stature, the attention commanded by an event that carries the hallmark of one of the prettiest, most prestigious national parks in the country is significant – the nation is watching – and so it is deeply regrettable that the event’s organisers failed to fulfil their promise.

The excitement and anticipation amongst those looking forward to seeing those aforementioned chefs, and others, has been building, but ever since they publicly stated their withdrawal from this showpiece occasion, apologising to fans who were looking forward to seeing them whilst tersely stating for the record that their departure from the bill is due to circumstances beyond their control, the writing was on the wall.