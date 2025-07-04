Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival: anger builds amongst traders and ticket holders as event collapses yet again
Fewer still where you are fortunate enough to witness those ingredients being turned into creative wonders at the hands of none other than Yorkshire’s pantry pin-up, chef James Martin and television favourite Rosemary Shrager, both of whom were headline bookings for the Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival, which has collapsed.
Arguably second only to the behemoth that is the Great Yorkshire Show in terms of county appeal and stature, the attention commanded by an event that carries the hallmark of one of the prettiest, most prestigious national parks in the country is significant – the nation is watching – and so it is deeply regrettable that the event’s organisers failed to fulfil their promise.
The excitement and anticipation amongst those looking forward to seeing those aforementioned chefs, and others, has been building, but ever since they publicly stated their withdrawal from this showpiece occasion, apologising to fans who were looking forward to seeing them whilst tersely stating for the record that their departure from the bill is due to circumstances beyond their control, the writing was on the wall.
Such an unedifying spectacle is not only regrettable for the event organisers but owing to its name, also reflects poorly on the Yorkshire Dales itself. And spare a thought for those, often small, artisan businesses that are out of pocket to the tune of hundreds of pounds, and now wondering if they’ll ever get their money back. And so, instead of a memorable day, immersed in masterclasses and more, once again we are all left with a sour taste in the mouth.