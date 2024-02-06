There are plenty of things to do with your partner on Valentine’s Day that are out of the box and encompass a myriad of activities that match different interests.

Valentine’s Day can be reserved for two or you can expand the guest list to include some of your best couple friends.

We have put together a list of unconventional date ideas that are sure to strengthen your relationship through challenges and enjoyment.

Bunch of flowers. (Pic credit: Ian Gavan / Getty Images)

11 unusual date ideas for couples on Valentine’s Day

Volunteer together

Whether you are a couple of do-gooders or you are interested in giving back to your community, volunteering is a great way to get closer to your partner whilst also taking part in something worthwhile.

There are a variety of libraries, youth centres, countryside volunteering, rotters volunteering and children and family hubs in Yorkshire where you can volunteer.

Drive in cinema date

Remember that scene in Grease where Danny Zuko sings Mandy after they watch a film together at a drive-in cinema? Why not recreate this scene at some of Yorkshire’s most popular open air cinemas?

This date idea is a great way to snuggle up to your partner and enjoy a low-maintenance film night together.

Have a rom-com themed party

There are many couples who enjoy a one-to-one date with each other, but there are also couples who enjoy the company of other couples.

There’s no better way to spend a group Valentine’s Day than to host your own romantic-comedy themed party where guests can dress up as their favourite rom-com heroes.

Cook or bake together

There’s nothing more intimate than to spend time in the kitchen together to cook your favourite dishes and desserts.

Cooking and baking together makes the task more fun.

Go for a road trip away

Instead of your average weekend getaway, you can make the trip more interesting by visiting some of the most scenic places either in Yorkshire or across the country in the form of a road trip.

An extension of the trip would be to visit your favourite attractions at your destination.

Visit a museum

We all enjoy soaking in the rich history wherever we are and there’s no doubt that many couples have a mutual love of museums.

Luckily, Yorkshire is peppered with majestic museums that will pique your interest, including Jorvik Viking Centre and National Railway Museum in York, Bronte Parsonage Museum in Haworth, Royal Armouries Museum and Thackray Museum of Medicine in Leeds.

Recreate your first date

This idea is perfect either for married couples who have been together for decades or couples who have been in a long-term relationship.

Reflecting back on your first date will not only be a fun way to connect with each other, it will also remind you of why you fell in love to begin with.

Go hiking

Adventurous couples will enjoy this idea; not only will you get to keep fit together, but you can enjoy the beautiful scenery and landscapes Yorkshire has to offer along the way.

Yorkshire has a variety of options for hiking spots to choose from Malham Cove to the Ingleborough Waterfall trail.

Picnic

There’s no better way to experience the beauty of the region whilst also organising your very own picnic with your favourite treats.

Go stargazing

The best places to go stargazing are open fields that have a great view of the night sky and unsurprisingly, the Yorkshire Dales and North York Moors fit the bill.

For some ideas of places to get the best view of the stars, you can visit Blakey Ridge, Boggle Hole, Brimham Rocks, Buckden National Park and many more.

Escape a room together

Now then, this idea will definitely test your relationship perfectly.

The process of finding clues and working together as a team will hopefully bring you closer than ever before while at the same time enjoying a themed escape room.