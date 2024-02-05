11 Yorkshire inspired messages for Valentine’s Day cards to send your partner on February 14
Valentine’s Day falls on a Wednesday this year and originated as a Christian feast day to honour a martyr called Valentine.
Later in history, folk traditions were used to celebrate the date and it has also become a significant cultural, religious and commercial celebration of romance and love in many regions of the world.
In the UK, a lot of money is spent on the day with around £1.3 billion on cards, flowers, chocolates, and other gifts with roughly 25 million cards being sent out. In Yorkshire, the folk pride themselves on dialect preservation and in honour of this, we have selected a few Yorkshire-inspired messages for Valentine’s Day cards.
11 Yorkshire inspired messages for Valentine’s Day cards
“Ee by gum! Yer gorgeous
Happy Valentine’s Day”
“You’re a reet bonnie lass
Let’s go on a date”
“Nowt compares to you
Happy Valentine’s Day”
“Ey-up bonnie
Fancy a brew?”
“You may be daft as a brush
But I love ye anyway”
“Morning love, grand day innit?Happy Valentine’s Day”
“Bloomin’ ‘eck! Yer a stunner
Happy Valentine’s Day”
“I’m chuffed t’ have ye as my lass
Happy Valentine’s Day”
“Ye may be a flibbertigibbert
But I love ye anyway”
“I have summat to tell ye
I love ye”
“Ye may be a daft ‘apeth
But I love ye anyway
Happy Valentine’s Day”
