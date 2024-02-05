All Sections
11 Yorkshire inspired messages for Valentine’s Day cards to send your partner on February 14

Why not add a touch of ‘Yorkshire’ to your Valentine’s Day cards this year? Here are some of our favourite phrases.
Published 5th Feb 2024, 18:00 GMT

Valentine’s Day falls on a Wednesday this year and originated as a Christian feast day to honour a martyr called Valentine.

Later in history, folk traditions were used to celebrate the date and it has also become a significant cultural, religious and commercial celebration of romance and love in many regions of the world.

In the UK, a lot of money is spent on the day with around £1.3 billion on cards, flowers, chocolates, and other gifts with roughly 25 million cards being sent out. In Yorkshire, the folk pride themselves on dialect preservation and in honour of this, we have selected a few Yorkshire-inspired messages for Valentine’s Day cards.

A close-up view of flowers. (Pic credit: Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images)A close-up view of flowers. (Pic credit: Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images)
“Ee by gum! Yer gorgeous

Happy Valentine’s Day”

“You’re a reet bonnie lass

Let’s go on a date”

“Nowt compares to you

Happy Valentine’s Day”

“Ey-up bonnie

Fancy a brew?”

“You may be daft as a brush

But I love ye anyway”

“Morning love, grand day innit?Happy Valentine’s Day”

“Bloomin’ ‘eck! Yer a stunner

Happy Valentine’s Day”

“I’m chuffed t’ have ye as my lass

Happy Valentine’s Day”

“Ye may be a flibbertigibbert

But I love ye anyway”

“I have summat to tell ye

I love ye”

“Ye may be a daft ‘apeth

But I love ye anyway

Happy Valentine’s Day”

