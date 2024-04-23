21 things missing from York city centre suggested by Yorkshire locals and visitors including cheaper parking, making the city more disabled friendly and more independent shops

We asked you what is missing from York city centre - here are your responses.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 16:15 BST

While there are plenty of things to do and see in York, there is always room for improvement and judging by your responses many of them are very important such as making the city more disabled friendly.

Things missing from York city centre according to Yorkshire locals

Cheaper parking, central public seating.” - Susan Millwood

York City Centre. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)York City Centre. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)
York City Centre. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

“Cheaper parking and toffs nightclub reopened.” - Yorkie Sherburn

“Better flood defences along the Ouse might be good for a start…” - Graeme Harvey

“Less cars!” - Kevin Doo

“More medieval festivals.” - Forest History Tours

York Minster should be, as other European countries, free to visit. You don’t pay for the Vatican for example.” - Craig Chalmers

“Stop the relentless, insidious march of large chain companies - give incentives to smaller, independent retailers before it's too late.” - Nichola Greenwood

“Stop digging up the roads ALL THE TIME!” - Glenys Adkinson

“Less empty shops!” - John Parker

“Demolish all those horrible old buildings with the narrow streets and put up some modern steel and glass structures with wide boulevards.” - Ian Potts

“Better disabled facilities.” - Lianne Sykes

“More independent shops, less homeless people on pavements, cheaper parking and yes try and improve flood defences.” - Linda Bingham

“Tourism.” - Wolfie Kat Wynne Thomas

“Less litter, level footpaths, somewhere to sit.” - Diane Houldsworth

“From a visitor's perspective- more public toilets and seating areas.” - Tracey Clegg

“If money was no object? Canopies (tasteful ones) over the central streets (Coney Street, Market Street, New Street, Feasegate, Parliament Street, High Ousegate, Davygate, Church Street, Stonegate, Petergate, Colliergate, Fossgate, Swinegate, Spurriergate) so that people could enjoy the centre of York without worrying about the weather.” - Darren J Sage

“All the roads opened up to traffic and cycle lanes eliminated!!” - Jeremy Baker

“Stop cycling in pedestrian areas and make York more disabled friendly.” - David Speight

“Less people sleeping rough.” - Si Birchall

“Get rid of all the Harry Potter themed shops, and re -open the independent shops that used to sell a great variety of things.” - Dean Phillips

“Trams.” - Colin Mair

