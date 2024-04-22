Things to do in York this spring from ghost hunting to exploring the Shambles market as the city is named most popular in the UK by data experts
A YouGov ranking has unveiled that York is more popular than the UK's capital; every time a foreigner thinks about the UK, they immediately think of London, however, it is now clear that York is on everyone’s minds.
The popularity of London has often overshadowed many other vibrant cities in the country that offer a variety of cultural experiences from food and drink, arts, history, tourism, nightlife and many more.
York has been announced as the most popular city in the YouGov poll by TimeOut magazine and it turns out that 74 per cent of people said they liked the city, according to the poll, and just surpassed Edinburgh, which also had 74 per cent of participants who liked the city.
It’s no wonder that this city has come out on top, with its rich heritage and culture, there’s no better place to spend a sunny spring day with your friends and family.
We have compiled a list of fun things to do in York and they range from learning all about the city’s Viking history to paddleboarding along the River Ouse.
Things to do in York this spring
Shambles
Why not explore and walk along York’s oldest street that may have inspired Diagon Alley in Harry Potter.
Ghost Merchants
You can explore the souvenir shop that sells York Ghosts, the only ghost merchants still trading in the 21st century.
The Shop That Must Not Be Named
Pop into two Harry Potter shops, perfect for the fans of the franchise.
York Market
There’s plenty going on in the market.
Coppergate and Fossgate
Enjoy some retail therapy at the two popular shopping streets.
Roman history
Have a wander around the city to take in some of the history of York’s Roman period.
York Minster
Observe the Minster's spectacular architecture from the outside and the inside.
Snook hunting
Attempt to find all of the Snooks dotted around the city.
Jorvik Viking Centre
Delve into York’s Viking history.
Strange place names
Hunt down peculiar place names such as Whip-Ma-Whop-Ma-Gate.
York Cat Trail
Spot all cat sculptures throughout the city.
Medieval Merchant’s Hall
Explore the hall where you can discover fascinating tales, incredible architecture and intriguing, rare artefacts.
Yorkshire Museum
Visit the museum for more history and its picturesque gardens.
York Art Gallery
This museum is next door to the Yorkshire Museum and is packed with eye-catching art.
Riverside walk
Have a stroll along the beautiful Dame Judi Dench Walk.
Cycle
There are plenty of beautiful places to go for a bike ride.
Bar crawl
Tick off the list of bars in York.
York City Walls
The stunning historic walls take you on an elevated tour of York City Centre.
Betty’s Tea Rooms
Indulge in a Fat Rascal at one of the most popular landmarks in the city.
Cheese tour
Take a look at cheese shops such as Love Cheese, perfect for cheese lovers.
Local drinks
Taste test local beverage.
Bloody Ghost Tour
Join Mad Alice on her Bloody Ghost Tour.
York Dungeons
Explore the bloody history of York.
Golden Fleece
Dare to have a drink at York’s ‘most haunted’ pub.
Grand Opera House
Visit the theatre for other evening entertainment.
Paddleboarding
You could also end your evening paddleboarding on the River Ouse.
