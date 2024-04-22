A YouGov ranking has unveiled that York is more popular than the UK's capital; every time a foreigner thinks about the UK, they immediately think of London, however, it is now clear that York is on everyone’s minds.

The popularity of London has often overshadowed many other vibrant cities in the country that offer a variety of cultural experiences from food and drink, arts, history, tourism, nightlife and many more.

York has been announced as the most popular city in the YouGov poll by TimeOut magazine and it turns out that 74 per cent of people said they liked the city, according to the poll, and just surpassed Edinburgh, which also had 74 per cent of participants who liked the city.

It’s no wonder that this city has come out on top, with its rich heritage and culture, there’s no better place to spend a sunny spring day with your friends and family.

We have compiled a list of fun things to do in York and they range from learning all about the city’s Viking history to paddleboarding along the River Ouse.

Things to do in York this spring

Shambles

Why not explore and walk along York’s oldest street that may have inspired Diagon Alley in Harry Potter.

Ghost Merchants

You can explore the souvenir shop that sells York Ghosts, the only ghost merchants still trading in the 21st century.

The Shop That Must Not Be Named

Pop into two Harry Potter shops, perfect for the fans of the franchise.

York Market

There’s plenty going on in the market.

Coppergate and Fossgate

Enjoy some retail therapy at the two popular shopping streets.

Roman history

Have a wander around the city to take in some of the history of York’s Roman period.

York Minster

Observe the Minster's spectacular architecture from the outside and the inside.

Snook hunting

Attempt to find all of the Snooks dotted around the city.

Jorvik Viking Centre

Delve into York’s Viking history.

Strange place names

Hunt down peculiar place names such as Whip-Ma-Whop-Ma-Gate.

York Cat Trail

Spot all cat sculptures throughout the city.

Medieval Merchant’s Hall

Explore the hall where you can discover fascinating tales, incredible architecture and intriguing, rare artefacts.

Yorkshire Museum

Visit the museum for more history and its picturesque gardens.

York Art Gallery

This museum is next door to the Yorkshire Museum and is packed with eye-catching art.

Riverside walk

Have a stroll along the beautiful Dame Judi Dench Walk.

Cycle

There are plenty of beautiful places to go for a bike ride.

Bar crawl

Tick off the list of bars in York.

York City Walls

The stunning historic walls take you on an elevated tour of York City Centre.

Betty’s Tea Rooms

Indulge in a Fat Rascal at one of the most popular landmarks in the city.

Cheese tour

Take a look at cheese shops such as Love Cheese, perfect for cheese lovers.

Local drinks

Taste test local beverage.

Bloody Ghost Tour

Join Mad Alice on her Bloody Ghost Tour.

York Dungeons

Explore the bloody history of York.

Golden Fleece

Dare to have a drink at York’s ‘most haunted’ pub.

Grand Opera House

Visit the theatre for other evening entertainment.

Paddleboarding