Former patients and colleagues have paid their tributes as Dr Rob Sapsford from Leeds Teaching Hospital has died aged 59.

Robert Sapsford was cycling on Great North Road in Ledsham, near Castleford, on Monday (Sept 16), when he was hit by a van.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed Robert was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Rob Sapsford was killed, age 59, after being hit by a transit van. | Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old driver of a white Ford Transit van was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after the incident.

Rob, who studied at the University of Leeds, had worked for the city's hospital trust for more than 30 years as part of the cardiology team.

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust led the tributes for Rob explaining he “touched the lives of thousands; not just his very many patients who loved him, but also countless colleagues and generations of young doctors”.

“Rob was a truly remarkable physician,” they said, “His knowledge and commitment to his specialty was unequalled, becoming the go-to source of advice for even the rarest clinical conditions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trust reminisced of Rob’s “love of coffee, biscuits and chocolate tiffin – which he would always share” as he was even fondly referred to as ‘Bobby biscuit’, according to his former colleagues.

Tributes were continued in the comments on the Trust’s post with many talking about having worked with Rob and some having been his patients.

Morag Arundel, who was taught by Rob, said: “The saddest of news. The kindest and smiliest of people and what a wonderful teacher and support to so many of us junior doctors in Leeds and a pleasure to know and work with for so many years.

“I remember fondly being taught cardiology on a napkin whilst being supplied with tiffin after many ward rounds. So highly regarded by colleagues and patients. Thoughts are with his family and I hope there is some comfort in knowing how loved and respected he was. Bobby biscuit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Crossland, a former patient and colleague, said: “Rob was my Cardiologist and really supportive of my diagnosis and moving forward.

“When he found out I was training to be a nurse he was excited and he gave me lots of advice and support for my studies until I graduated. He even checked in with me after I got my PIN when I was no longer his patient.”

Hundreds of other tributes have been left for the cardiologist saying his loss is “heartbreaking”, “devastating”, and “tragic”.

Clare Redmond, a former colleague, said: “Such a lovely man. I worked with him in the early 2000s on ward 19. I remember a particularly busy and stressful night shift when he was so supportive, caring and kind to everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former patient Jason Brook said: “This is incredibly upsetting. Rob was the most courteous, caring, kind Doctor I have ever met.

“He spent whatever time was necessary, never rushed anyone and was happy to explain his thoughts at the level and pace that was right for you. Reassuringly calm.”

Jodi Lancaster said she is “still in shock this has happened”, adding, “Such devastating news for Rob’s family , friends, work family and patients. Will treasure my memories of biscuit bob in his little wellies from the last 22 years forever.”

Louise Kewley explained Rob was her dad's cardiologist for twenty years, she said: “He only saw him a few weeks ago at Seacroft outpatients. One of the nicest men who I had the pleasure to meet a few times.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another former patient of Rob’s, Natalie Chadwick, said she is “devastated” to hear of his death.

She said: “Dr Sapsford was my cardiologist. He changed my life, always going above and beyond what could be expected. A truly special man who managed to make a hospital appointment a pleasure.”

While Matthew Springthorpe said: “Rob was more than just a doctor to me and my family.