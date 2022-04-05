Humberside Police have confirmed that the driver died in the collision on the A166 at Stamford Bridge, near York, at 2.45pm on Saturday March 26.
A statement read: "A black Citroën C4 Aircross was travelling from York along the A166, as it proceeded across the bridge going over the River Derwent it swerved to avoid a stationary HGV and collided with a nearby building.
"The driver of the Citroën was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment but, despite the efforts of emergency services he sadly died.
"Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends as they come to terms with their loss. They are being supported by specialist trained officers at this difficult time.
"We are appealing for anyone who was driving in the area at the time that may have dashcam footage. We would also appeal for anyone who saw the collision or the vehicles prior to the collision to call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 364 of 26 March."