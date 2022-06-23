A19 collision: Biker, 51, who died in crash near Ingleby Arncliffe in North Yorkshire is named

Dax David Jones, 51, died when his silver Yamaha struck a blue Ford Ka near Ingleby Arncliffe on June 15.

Just before 8am the car was approaching the A19 from the direction of Cross Lane in Ingleby Arncliffe. The motorcycle was travelling southbound on the A19 when they collided.

Mr Jones died at the scene.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries and is assisting police with their enquiries.

North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision and would also ask anyone who saw either vehicle prior to the collision to come forward. Anyone who has dash cam footage that may have captured the incident is asked to save the footage and contact police.