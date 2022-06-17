A19 collision: Motorcyclist, 51, confirmed dead after crash near Ingleby Arncliffe

Police said: "The collision happened at just before 8am on June 15 and involved a car and a motorcycle. The car, a Ford KA in blue, was approaching the A19 from the direction of Cross Lane in Ingleby Arncliffe. The motorcycle a Yamaha in silver, was travelling southbound on the A19.

"Sadly, the rider of the motorcycle, a 51-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The driver of the car suffered minor injuries and is assisting police with their enquiries.

"Officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision and would also ask anyone who saw either vehicle prior to the collision to come forward. Anyone who has dash cam footage that may have captured the incident is asked to save the footage and contact police.

"Please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Jon Moss alternatively email [email protected]