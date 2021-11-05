A19 crash: Man dead and two injured after crash between car and lorry on A19

A man in his 70s has died after a crash on a major road in Yorkshire.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Friday, 5th November 2021, 7:08 am
Updated Friday, 5th November 2021, 7:10 am

The man was driving a Jaguar XF saloon car on the A19 towards Doncaster when his car was involved in a crash with an orange DAF heavy goods vehicle which was travelling in the other direction.

The Jaguar driver is believed to have been a man in his 70s from Doncaster. North Yorkshire Police said his next of kin have been informed.

The two men who were in the lorry - a man in his early 30s and a man in his late 20s, both from Barnsley - were also injured.

The A19 was closed for around 10 hours

The older man, who was driving, has been left with serious leg injuries and had emergency treatment in hospital. His passenger was taken to hospital with a neck injury and is also receiving treatment.

The road was closed for a number of hours yesterday (Nov 4) and didn't reopen until 7.25pm - almost 10 hours after the crash had happened.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene, as did two air ambulances and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

North Yorkshire Police said: "The major collision investigation team, who have been carrying out detailed examinations at the scene throughout the day, are appealing for witnesses to come forward or anyone who recalls seeing either vehicle prior to the incident.

"Motorists in the area at the time who may have dash-cam footage are also urged to get in touch as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Emma Drummond, or email [email protected], quoting reference number 12210235152.

