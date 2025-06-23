A19, Escrick: Motorcycle left in ditch after crash between van and biker on major Yorkshire road
North Yorkshire Police said it was called to the scene of the crash on the A19 just south of Escrick, near York, at around 11.40am on Friday (Jun 20).
The crash involved a white Vauxhall Vivaro van and a black Kawasaki motorcycle, with the motorcycle ending up down a ditch off the carriageway.
A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “Both rider and passenger of the motorcycle were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
“The scene was closed to traffic with diversions to allow the emergency services to work safely at the scene. It reopened just before 4pm.
“In support of the investigation, we are urging witnesses to come forward or motorists with relevant dashcam footage who have not already been spoken to at the scene.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Mike Halstead at North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 20062025-0188, or on email via [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.