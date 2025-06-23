The rider and passenger of a motorbike are in hospital with serious injuries after a head-on crash with a van on a busy Yorkshire road.

North Yorkshire Police said it was called to the scene of the crash on the A19 just south of Escrick, near York, at around 11.40am on Friday (Jun 20).

The crash involved a white Vauxhall Vivaro van and a black Kawasaki motorcycle, with the motorcycle ending up down a ditch off the carriageway.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “Both rider and passenger of the motorcycle were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“The scene was closed to traffic with diversions to allow the emergency services to work safely at the scene. It reopened just before 4pm.

A19 near Escrick | Google

“In support of the investigation, we are urging witnesses to come forward or motorists with relevant dashcam footage who have not already been spoken to at the scene.”