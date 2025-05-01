Alan Titchmarsh: Whoever thought I’d be a gardening influencer at my age?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The videos simultaneously appear on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook accounts, although Titchmarsh himself is only active on Instagram, steering clear of other social media outlets. “Are you allowed to be a trendsetter when you’ve been doing it this long?” he asks, chuckling. “I’d like to think I’ve been an influencer for a long time, but maybe not on TikTok.”

He’s also currently presenting the second series of Alan Titchmarsh’s Gardening Club on ITV, the Ask Alan podcast and will be appearing at the forthcoming RHS Malvern Spring Festival, giving a talk on what being a good gardener means to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A trend he would like to start is encouraging people to rely more heavily on plant material rather than hard landscaping, he says. “Making a garden is the opposite to painting a picture, in that you paint a picture and then you find a suitable frame for it. When you’re making a garden, you build the frame and then put the picture inside. You build the frame, whether it’s paving structures, buildings or whatever, and then you put the plants in which softens them and gives them a sense of perspective in the garden. The picture must always be more important.”

Gardening guru Alan Titchmarsh. Picture: RHS Malvern Spring Festival/PA.

Did he ever envisage becoming an influencer? “It’s an intriguing term. Social media didn’t exist when I started writing and broadcasting about gardening back in the mid and late Seventies. I love it when people say, ‘I’m an influencer’. Well, how do you know? You’ve got a million followers but it doesn’t mean anybody’s actually doing what you tell them to do. It just means they are clicking on the button. All I can do is hope that people are inspired by what I demonstrate.”

What does being a good gardener mean to Ilkley-born Titchmarsh? “It’s being aware of your part in the bigger picture and gardening responsibly and sustainably in a way that respects the soil and encourages the creatures on it and within it and being a good custodian of a little piece of land that’s in your care.”