Alan Titchmarsh: Whoever thought I’d be a gardening influencer at my age?
The videos simultaneously appear on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook accounts, although Titchmarsh himself is only active on Instagram, steering clear of other social media outlets. “Are you allowed to be a trendsetter when you’ve been doing it this long?” he asks, chuckling. “I’d like to think I’ve been an influencer for a long time, but maybe not on TikTok.”
He’s also currently presenting the second series of Alan Titchmarsh’s Gardening Club on ITV, the Ask Alan podcast and will be appearing at the forthcoming RHS Malvern Spring Festival, giving a talk on what being a good gardener means to him.
A trend he would like to start is encouraging people to rely more heavily on plant material rather than hard landscaping, he says. “Making a garden is the opposite to painting a picture, in that you paint a picture and then you find a suitable frame for it. When you’re making a garden, you build the frame and then put the picture inside. You build the frame, whether it’s paving structures, buildings or whatever, and then you put the plants in which softens them and gives them a sense of perspective in the garden. The picture must always be more important.”
Did he ever envisage becoming an influencer? “It’s an intriguing term. Social media didn’t exist when I started writing and broadcasting about gardening back in the mid and late Seventies. I love it when people say, ‘I’m an influencer’. Well, how do you know? You’ve got a million followers but it doesn’t mean anybody’s actually doing what you tell them to do. It just means they are clicking on the button. All I can do is hope that people are inspired by what I demonstrate.”
What does being a good gardener mean to Ilkley-born Titchmarsh? “It’s being aware of your part in the bigger picture and gardening responsibly and sustainably in a way that respects the soil and encourages the creatures on it and within it and being a good custodian of a little piece of land that’s in your care.”
Titchmarsh, who was recently awarded a CBE for services to horticulture and charity, says he is a more responsible gardener now than he was 40 years ago. “When I was an apprentice and student during the Sixties and Seventies we had spray programmes for orchards and tar oil and winter washes to ensure that the crop we were growing was blemish-free and pest free, with not much thought given to the rest of the garden. I’m organic, I don’t use any kind of sprays, insecticides, pesticides or herbicides. "The important thing is that you keep improving your soil, not with organic fertilisers but with food like blood, fish and bone, which will feed your plants and encourage soil bacteria to break it down before plants can feed on it.”