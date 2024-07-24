Alpamare Waterpark: First look at reopened waterpark in Scarborough by Flamingo Land operators

The once eye-catching Alpamare waterpark had become a ghost of its former self following its shock closure late last year.

However, with Flamingo Land operators now at the helm of the attraction, we take a first look inside the waterpark which opened to the public on Tuesday..

Alpamare, which means ‘we bring the Alps to the sea,’ first opened in 2016, with four state of the art slides, a wave pool, a splash and play area, a cafe, two outdoor pools and a bar area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While it has had its own rollercoaster ride of success and financial struggles, the sun is shining once again on the North Bay attraction.

Alpamare, Scarborough credit: North Yorkshire County Council

Flamingo Land Chief Executive Gordon Gibb - who has grown up in the leisure industry - said it’s a personal endeavour that he had to revive this landmark.

Mr Gibb said: “Secretly it puts a big smile on my face that I’ve managed to help get the heating and lights on again.

“I’ve had a few opening days in my time but nothing quite like this in terms of the sheer scale of it and how important it seems to be for people in Scarborough and surrounding areas.

“It’s been an absolute privilege to get to this point.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie Mei Lan Malin and family at Alpamare

Like any new operation, Mr Gibb said it was all hands on deck to take care of any snagging issues but he’s confident that their engineer has resolved some of the main costly issues in the plant room.

On the surface however, customers returning to Alpamare this Summer can expect business as usual with the same features as before, following a “superhuman effort,” by the council and Flamingo Land, said Mr Gibb.

Sip drinks at the outdoor poolside bar, overlooking Scarborough’s North Bay.

Slide, swim, splash and play inside or chill out on one of the sun loungers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alpamare, Scarborough

The only difference is the upstairs spa being closed because it is still being refurbished, getting ready to welcome local businesses to deliver its services.

Mr Gibb said: “My team kept telling me off for being too optimistic. I wanted the spa ready for opening but that was too ambitious.

“It was right to focus on the main target but it shouldn't take too long.

“I won't make any promises, I keep getting told off for that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Athena Mei Lan Malin

The council said they want to help Flamingo Land “get their feet under the table,” in the hope that the operators will continue past the 12 month contract.

They’ve previously hinted that possible subsidies will be in place to help the operator.

Operators have already applied for an alcohol licence which would be for seven days a week from 8am until 10pm.

Flamingo Land previously mentioned the potential of a shuttle bus from the theme park to Alpamare as well as having on site accommodation.

Mr Gibb said he is ambitious but realistic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For a number of years we've tried to develop the old futurist site on South Bay and unfortunately that hasn't been possible and this became available and we decided to throw our hat into the ring and we were fortunate to win the bidding process and here we are,” he said.

One of the state-of-the-art slides

Similarly to Alpamare, Flamingo Land itself had previously gone bankrupt in its original guise as a country club. It was then rescued by cinema entrepreneur Edwin Pentland Hick who used the land for a zoo in 1959.

After a challenging tenure in 1978 the site was sold as a theme park and zoo attraction, the first of its kind in Europe, to the Gibb family.

Mr Gibb has already been looking back at the original plans for Alpamare in the hope of developing the site should they be successful in securing its long term future once the 12 month lease is up.

He said: “We hope we’re here in perpetuity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s been no development here yet. It’s the same as before.

“It’s a case of suck it and see.”

Mr Gibb however has his sights firmly set on what he believes to be the only attraction of its stature in the borough.

He said: “Plans I saw for the original concept had a fifth ride which I’ll be investigating in full over time and there was also a lazy river planned.

“It’s very intriguing. I’m actually speaking to the owner of Alpamare on Thursday, I’ll be picking his brain about those.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was also a plan to get a lift to the top of the slide and as a father of a lot of kids having to carry those four man dinghies up, I would say that would be the most sensible way to spend any profits if we hopefully create them in the future.”

Alpamare remains in the ownership of North Yorkshire Council with the firm behind Flamingo Land operating the site in the hope that there'll be a long term plan by the end of the year.