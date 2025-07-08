'An absolute eyesore' - Plans for new Lidl edge forward despite objections

Plans for a new Lidl have edged forward despite objections saying it would be an “absolute eyesore”.

The discount supermarket chain wants to build a new store off Thornaby Road and Ingleby Way, Thornaby, on a three-acre greenfield site which has records of a 19th-century farmstead.

So far it has not put full plans but submitted a “screening opinion” to Stockton Council to determine whether the plans needed an environmental impact assessment.

People were invited to a consultation event in June as Lidl revealed the plans for the 1,962sqm store.

Lidl plans to open a new store in Thornaby.

David Murphy, regional head of property at Lidl GB, said in June: “We’re excited to share our latest proposals to deliver a new, modern food store. If approved, not only would the store increase local shopping choice, provide our award-winning and affordable products, but it would also create around 40 new jobs for local people.”

Agent Rapleys said in a statement to the council: “The proposed development comprises principally of a discount foodstore. The development will incorporate 120 total car parking spaces, including six disabled, nine parent and child, and two EVC (electric vehicle charging) spaces.

“The design and scale of the building is considered to be in keeping with the emerging architecture of the surrounding area and will utilise a muted and modest palette of materials and colours, minimising the visual impact of the development. It is considered that the proposed development would not impact on existing or committed development in the locality and would fit into the context of the surrounding area.

“The proposal will not produce waste that would otherwise be expected from urban development of this nature. The proposal is not intended to release pollutants or hazardous, toxic or noxious substances to the local environment.

“Furthermore, the development would also not lead to the contamination of land and would not involve the use of technologies or substances that would present a risk to humans or the natural environment. The proposal is not, therefore, considered to be an unusually complex or potentially hazardous form of development.

“It is considered that the current proposal will not have any significant effects on the application site or its immediate surroundings, nor do the characteristics and location of development indicate that the proposal is likely to give rise to significant environmental effects.”

The proposed shop would be open 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday including Bank Holidays), 10am to 4pm Sundays. It would receive about two deliveries per day, according to the developer.

The plans attracted five objections on issues like road safety, traffic congestion, over-saturation of retail stores, impact and disruption to the surrounding area, environmental impacts, strain on local infrastructure and effects on existing businesses. One objector wrote on the council’s planning portal: “As a concerned resident, I believe this development would have significant negative impacts on our community.

“Ingleby Barwick already experiences significant traffic congestion, particularly at peak hours. The addition of a new retail store would exacerbate this issue, posing a danger to drivers, especially at the major junction.

“The vicinity already has a sufficient number of stores, and another retail outlet would lead to unnecessary competition, potentially harming local businesses. The proposed development would significantly impact the gateway entrance to Ingleby Barwick, compromising its aesthetic appeal and character.

“The store’s design and presence would be incongruous with the surrounding area, disrupting the natural beauty and greenery of the neighbourhood.”

Another said: “No thanks Lidl. Anti-social behaviour will increase, litter will increase. The intended proximity to Ingleby Way makes the site an absolute eyesore.”

And another resident added: “This land is vital for wildlife, which is under a lot of pressure from over-development of this area. The traffic is already too busy on these two roads. Do we really need another supermarket!”

The council decided the proposals did not need an environmental impact assessment.

A spokesperson for Lidl said: “Our public consultation for a potential new Lidl store off Thornaby Road… is currently ongoing, and we continue to welcome feedback. So far, we have received over 1,000 responses, with nearly three-quarters expressing support for a new store at this location.

