Andrew Wilson missing: Police release new image of missing man, 65, who disappeared from hotel on Friday
Andrew Wilson was last seen leaving the Park Plaza Hotel in Leeds city centre at 6.40am on Friday (Jun 21). He was reported missing three hours later when he failed to return to the hotel.
The second picture, which police have released today as they continue to search for him, shows Mr Wilson walking along a footpath next to the River Aire in Hunslet at about 7am on Friday.
There have been no further sightings of him since this image, and West Yorkshire Police said it was “very concerned for his welfare”.
He is described as a white man who is about 5ft 9ins tall with dark hair. He was last seen wearing grey/blue shorts and a t-shirt.
A statement from the force said: “The picture shows Mr Wilson walking along a footpath next to the River Aire in Hunslet at about 7am on Friday. There have been no further sightings.
"Officers continue to be very concerned for the welfare of Mr Wilson and are continuing enquiries to locate him.”
