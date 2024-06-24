Police have released a second image of a missing 65-year-old man as they are ‘very concerned’ for his welfare.

Andrew Wilson was last seen leaving the Park Plaza Hotel in Leeds city centre at 6.40am on Friday (Jun 21). He was reported missing three hours later when he failed to return to the hotel.

The second picture, which police have released today as they continue to search for him, shows Mr Wilson walking along a footpath next to the River Aire in Hunslet at about 7am on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have been no further sightings of him since this image, and West Yorkshire Police said it was “very concerned for his welfare”.

Andrew Wilson left the Park Plaza Hotel in Leeds city centre at 6.40am on June 21 (right) and was last seen walking along the River Aire in Hunslet at around 7am.

He is described as a white man who is about 5ft 9ins tall with dark hair. He was last seen wearing grey/blue shorts and a t-shirt.

A statement from the force said: “The picture shows Mr Wilson walking along a footpath next to the River Aire in Hunslet at about 7am on Friday. There have been no further sightings.