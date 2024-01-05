Ant & Dec, food education, and a new exhibition in Scarborough: The Yorkshire Post features highlights this week
To start the year we talked to two teachers from Leeds who were horrified by pupils turning up to school hungry. Now they work to ensure food education is on the curriculum.
Yorkshire woman Emma Ackroyd is walking the Full Moon (26.2 miles) at The MoonWalk in Iceland later this year, to mark ten years since her breast cancer diagnosis at the age of just 35.
We took a look at the year ahead in TV, with 2024 set to bring a whole host of exciting shows to the small screen.
Ant and Dec share how series three of their unlimited prize pot game show, Limitless Win, is bigger and better than ever.
Big names have recorded at the Leeds venue of Old Chapel Studios. However, it does so much more for the community at a time when music has become ‘a luxury item’. Since its foundations in 1982 – originally as Parkside Studios in Armley – it has become a resource used by people of all ages and backgrounds to get creative.
And a new exhibition at Scarborough Art Gallery will “celebrate happy accidents and joyful mess”, aiming to brighten the dark winter months.
