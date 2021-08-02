Appeal after motorcyclist dies in fatal crash near Knaresborough

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward

The incident happened on the B6165 Ripley Road in the Nidd area near Knaresborough at 3.25pm on Saturday (July 31).

The motorcyclist was travelling on the road away from Ripley when he collided with a silver Toyota Hilux.

The rider, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death was the first of two on the roads of North Yorkshire in less than 24 hours, as a woman in her 60s died in the early hours of Sunday morning following a crash near Catterick.

North Yorkshire Police are now appealing for information from witnesses, and urging people who may have dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and quote reference 12210171943.