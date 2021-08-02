The woman, who was in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene

The woman was driving a blue Kia Ceed on the A6055 between Catterick and Leeming Bar on Sunday (Aug 1) when the incident happened.

Her car was travelling northbound when it was involved in a collision with a black Audi A7 which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for a number of hours as police investigated.

North Yorkshire Police are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward, including those who may have dashcam footage.

It was the second fatal crash in less than 24 hours in North Yorkshire, after a motorcyclist died near Knaresborough on Saturday afternoon (July 31).

Anyone with information about the Catterick crash is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and quote reference 12210172288.