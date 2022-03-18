Archbishop of York considering homing Ukrainian refugees at Bishopthorpe Palace as churches prepare to help

Some 5,500 refugees could arrive in the UK as early as next week, Ministers revealed, but no formal matching scheme has been launched, prompting hundreds to turn to social media in offering their homes.

The Archbishops of York and Canterbury have called on “all people of goodwill to join in prayer for the people of Ukraine and to work practically to support them in their hour of need”.

It is down to individual dioceses to decide how far support should extend, including the usage of church buildings and empty residential properties to house refugees.

The Yorkshire Post understands the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, is looking into options to host refugees at the medieval Bishopthorpe Palace, his residence on the outskirts of York.

A spokesperson for the Diocese of Leeds said: “The Anglican Diocese of Leeds has condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and called for peace and reconciliation. All those suffering due to this conflict are held in prayer.

“Clergy and parishes are being encouraged to follow Government and Church of England guidance in offering accommodation to refugees.”

The Church is not yet running its own matching scheme, with members of the clergy encouraged to apply to the Government’s Homes For Ukraine scheme if they want to welcome refugees.

He said: “Jesus teaches us about loving our neighbour.

"At the moment, like many people, I’m thinking about the huge numbers of refugees from Ukraine who are our neighbours.

"Where I live at Bishopthorpe we are exploring how we can offer accommodation and support to those in need through the Government scheme that is being developed. I

"know I’m not alone in that and I pay tribute to the huge numbers of people who are responding to this humanitarian crisis in so many different ways.

"I continue to pray for peace and justice in Ukraine, and for all who work to bring that about.”

Guidance from the Church of England, distributed to parish churches, also encourages Chrisitans to consider lobbying against the Government’s proposed Nationality and Borders Bill.

It reads: “We cannot entirely separate discussions of supporting Ukrainian refugees from the wider context of the UK’s policies on asylum and refugees.

“The war in Ukraine represents a particular crisis, but there are many other vulnerable refugees in the world that we would hope to see the UK playing its part in assisting.

“Christian teaching reminds us of our obligations to one another, and a need to see in every individual not a case or statistic, but a child loved in the eyes of God and owed dignity and respect.

“We are, therefore, concerned by the direction of travel in government policy on refugees and asylum.”

Some 1,500 churches have signed up to the Sanctuary Foundation’s list of those willing to support refugees.

The Foundation will be working to introduce a matching service in the coming days and weeks.

But eager would-be hosts have turned to social media to find refugees hoping to come to the UK, where they will be able to work through the humanitarian scheme.

One Facebook group set up to provide a matching service is seeing up 30 offers of homes for every refugee who posts on it.

Refugees in Ukraine can apply to the visa scheme from today, with the first wave of arrivals next week all people who have a named sponsor, the Department for Levelling Up, Communities and Housing said.

Hotels could be used to house of some of the 5,500 Ukrainian refugees expected to arrive in the next week if “all else fails”, a Minister has admitted.

Richard Harrington, the Minister for Refugees, made the admission appearing before the Home Affairs select committee.

He told committee members he could “honestly not give that undertaking” when asked to promise that no refugees will be put in hotels.

“If all else fails, it is our duty to ensure they have a roof over their heads,” he said.