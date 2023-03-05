South Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward and dash cam footage following a collision in Doncaster in which a man has died.

At around 8.50am on Sunday, March 5, South Yorkshire Police were called by a member of the public to report a collision on the A630 in Armthorpe near the roundabout with Herald Road and Thorne Road.

A red Ferrari F8 Tributo left the carriageway and hit a tree, coming to rest on its roof. There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. He has yet to be formally identified.

Police cars. (Pic credit: Neil Cross)

In a statement released on Sunday, a spokesperson said: “Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who was driving in the area at the time and has dash cam footage which captured the vehicle before the collision to come forward to see if you can assist with the enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can pass information to police via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 230 of 5 March when you get in touch.”

Access the online portal by visiting the South Yorkshire Police website and dash cam footage can be emailed to [email protected], and please include the incident number in the email subject.