In his former life as a teacher, Julian Morgan watched several school productions of the works of William Shakespeare. And yet, in his sixties, there were many more he had not even encountered.

That all changed when he began work on his most recent puzzle book, the latest in a long-line of publications featuring puzzles themed around such diverse topics as Latin, Roman Britain, James Herriot and Charles Dickens.

For Julian, aged 66, part of the rationale for his newest project was personal. He wanted to give himself a motivation for reading – and watching – the remainder of Shakespeare’s plays.

It is believed that the Bard of Avon, as he is popularly known, wrote around 38, including collaborations with other writers.

"I think you get to a certain age and you think I haven’t read all the plays by William Shakespeare and if I don’t give myself a reason to do it, I’m never going to,” reflects Julian.

"I did it partly to give myself a reason to read the plays and watch at least one production of each one. The puzzle book was my motivation for doing that.”

Picking a favourite is too difficult for Julian, who lives in a rural village near Malton, North Yorkshire. But “when you read all of them, you realise why the ones that are the best known are the best known.

"Something like King Lear or Romeo and Juliet – why are they the best known? Well perhaps because they are the best.”

Julian’s book is a collection of 100 puzzles, with material drawn from all of Shakespeare’s plays. There is also content relating to the life and times of the playwright.

"I hope people enjoy it and then go and connect a bit more with the plays, maybe go and see productions,” he says. “A lot of people are frightened of Shakespeare.

"A lot of people think the language is so complicated, I’m not going to understand it all.

"But actually just understand what you can and enjoy this amazing body of work in the English language which actually created a lot of the language we use today.”

Julian worked for over 30 years as a teacher of Classics in various schools in the UK and in Karlsruhe in Germany, and his Latin, ancient Greek and Classical puzzles draw on some of this knowledge.

He is also a member of two teams for The Times newspaper, supplying one with quick cryptic crosswords and another with puzzles in Latin.

More of this is in the pipeline for 2025, but when it comes to his puzzles books, Julian isn’t yet sure of the topic for his next.

"When you’ve done Dickens and then Shakespeare, what do you do next?” he muses.

“I don’t honestly know the answer to that yet, but something will come.

"Whatever I do, I’ll be writing more crosswords for sure.”