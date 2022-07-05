B6165 Scotton collision: Man killed in three-car crash in North Yorkshire village

North Yorkshire Police said: "A man in his 80s has died following the crash on the B6165 Ripley Road at Scotton.

"Three cars were involved in the incident at around 6.15pm on Sunday - a Ford Focus, a Ford Fiesta and a Seat Ibiza.

"The driver and passenger of the Focus - a man and woman in their 50s – were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

B6165 near Scotton

"The man in his 80s was driving the Ford Fiesta.

"North Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Investigation Team has launched an investigation.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet come forward, or anyone with dashcam footage, is asked to email [email protected]

"You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Marie Williams.