Barbara Taylor Bradford: Estate belonging to legendary Yorkshire author to go up for sale
The trailblazing writer and journalist first captured the world’s attention in 1979 with A Woman of Substance, a sweeping saga of ambition and resilience, which remains one of the best-selling novels of all time.
The nearly 200 lots being put up for sale by Doyle Auctioneers & Appraisers in New York are available to view online and give a new insight into Barbara Taylor Bradford’s own story.
Lots include her favourite typewriter, paintings of her beloved dogs, select pieces of jewellery and rare first editions of her own works, as well as some received from British Prime Ministers—tracing her journey from a Yorkshire newsroom to international literary acclaim.
The items will tour Doyle’s galleries in Palm Beach and Beverly Hills before being displayed for public exhibition at Doyle New York beginning May 3, noon-5pm. A live auction will be held there on Wednesday, May 7, and will also be available for online bidding and via telephone.
During her life, Barbara Taylor Bradford wrote 40 novels, selling over 92 million copies worldwide.
Notable lots include a selection of Barbara Taylor Bradford’s jewellery, together with first edition copies of A Woman of Substance.
Other auction highlights include items that highlight the cultural landscape she inhabited, such as signed first copies of Paul Robeson and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s memoirs and two signed photographs of Sir Anthony Hopkins, an actor who starred in Barbara Taylor Bradford’s To Be The Best miniseries.
The sale also features some of the entertaining and dinner services she and Bob would often use for the dinner parties she was fêted for hosting, many of which counted upon the highest ranks of the literary and political intelligentsia as guests.
“This collection reflects a life of elegance, intellect, and artistry, offering a glimpse into the world of one of the most successful writers of our time,” said Doyle’s Executive Director of Books, Autographs & Photographs, Peter Costanzo.
“Author memorabilia has consistently attracted significant interest at auctions, reflecting a deep appreciation for literary figures and their works. The provenance and historical significance of such items often drive their desirability and value in the auction market.”
