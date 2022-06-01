The charity was alerted to the state of the Bedlington terrier after he was discovered by a kind-hearted bus driver in Guisborough, in North Yorkshire.

After spotted the poorly pup, who has been named Malcolm, the bus driver drove him to the RSPCA Great Ayton animal centre on Friday (May 27).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The six-year-old terrier was suffering from severe ear infections and heavily matted fur, which was obscuring most of his face.

Malcolm is now doing much better

RSPCA Inspector Krissy Raine took the dog to a local vets, where, under sedation, he was groomed, his ears were cleaned out and he was treated with antibiotics.

She said the infection was the worst she’d ever seen in a canine and the vet’s expert view is that the dog may have been suffering for years.

“Malcolm was in a horrendous state when he was found and he has been neglected possibly for years,” said Krissy. "Both his ears were affected and one was a lot worse than the other. The ear canal had calcified.

“There was pus coming out of both ears. They were both cleaned up and swabs were taken as he may have to undergo surgery in the future. Because of the condition of his fur he was completely sheared, which produced half a kilo of matted hair.

Malcolm was found with heavily matted hair

"Yet unbelievably, considering what he has been through he is such a good-natured, friendly dog.”

The RSPCA is now trying to find out how Malcolm came to be wandering along the A171 bypass. He is not microchipped and was not wearing a collar when he was found.

Krissy added: “Someone may have seen a dog like Malcolm that has been left out in a kennel for long periods. It looks like he has been kept outside as his claws are really sharp.

“We don’t know whether he was dumped or he may have managed to escape. But it is fortunate that he was found when he was as I don’t know whether he would have survived that much longer suffering as he was from such horrific infections.

“Thankfully, the bus driver saw him and she was kind enough to pick him up. He’s doing wonderfully well at Great Ayton, but I don’t know how he manages to be so friendly and happy after what he’s come through.”

Once he is fully recovered from his ordeal Malcolm will be found a home by the RSPCA.