Behind-the-scenes at The Great Yorkshire Show: Christine Talbot shares backstage footage with celebrity guests JB Gill and The Yorkshire Vet

Here you’ll find everything from small family-run businesses showcasing their produce and cattle and sheep on display to TV personalities and celebrities.

JB Gill shot to fame in boy band JLS before turning his hand to farming - and took to the stage yesterday (Wednesday July 13).

In the behind-the-scenes footage shot by former ITV Presenter Christine Talbot, host of the GYS, she chats to JB backstage in hair and make-up.

TV Presenter Christine Talbot shares an exclusive behind-the-scenes vlog of the day

“The calm before the storm,” jokes JB.

In the video, Christine shares what a day-in-the-life looks like at the show starting with a morning coffee in the media centre.

She says: “It’s essential that we start a busy day with a lot going on with a coffee, I’ll just say hello to everyone.”

Christine, who spent 20 years presenting ITV Calendar says: “Coffee in hand, got my bag, got my clothes, going to set off now to the top of the showground which is where the GYS stage is right at the other end.”

Christine Talbot and the Yorkshire Vet at Great Yorkshire Show

She then takes a walk through the stands to the main stage through the variety of stalls.

“I’m walking up through the showground now. It's absolutely already bustling. It's only 9.30am, there’s so many people everywhere, need to pop into these shops, I’ve not had a chance yet,” explains down-to-earth Christine

It’s another “busy day of interviews,” but at least for attendees and those working at the show, the weather was cooler yesterday.

After chatting to technical staff and having her hair and make-up done Christine then interviews JB before being interviewed herself by Leeds TV.

She then heads backstage to find The Yorkshire Vet’s Peter Wright who says: “There’s no rest for the wicked.”

The pair then tuck into some sweets before venturing out onto the main stage.

Then the day’s a wrap for Christine who shows how the main stage has been transformed for today’s morning conference.

Will The Yorkshire Vet’s voice hold up for the rest of the show?

“We’ll have Matt Baker here tomorrow in the afternoon and Peter Wright is back with us if his voice holds up because he was struggling to speak today so let’s hope he’s going to be OK,” says Christine.

Christine then heads out to check out the stalls and meet up with Singer Lizzie Jones for a Pimms.