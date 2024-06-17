Bempton Cliffs is home to the only mainland breeding colony of gannets in England and the birds normally arrive at the colony from January and leave in August and September.

In addition to gannets, the cliffs are also home to puffins, kittiwakes and guillemots. It is part of the headland at Flamborough

Here are some of the most beautiful photos taken of the gannets nesting in the cliffs.

Gannets at Bempton Cliffs Nesting gannets at Bempton Cliffs.

Gannets at Bempton Cliffs From March to October the cliffs come alive with nest-building adults and young chicks, including Puffins, Gannets and Guillemots, forming one of the UK's top wildlife spectacles.

Gannets at Bempton Cliffs A group of gannets nestling in the cliffs.

Gannets at Bempton Cliffs A gannet preening.