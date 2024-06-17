Bempton Cliffs: Beautiful photos show gannets nesting along the Yorkshire coast where 500,000 seabirds flock to the chalk cliffs

Published 17th Jun 2024, 15:26 BST
Every year Bempton Cliffs is populated with 500,000 seabirds, including gannets - these photos show them nesting in the Yorkshire chalk cliffs.

Bempton Cliffs is home to the only mainland breeding colony of gannets in England and the birds normally arrive at the colony from January and leave in August and September.

In addition to gannets, the cliffs are also home to puffins, kittiwakes and guillemots. It is part of the headland at Flamborough

Here are some of the most beautiful photos taken of the gannets nesting in the cliffs.

Nesting gannets at Bempton Cliffs.

1. Gannets at Bempton Cliffs

Nesting gannets at Bempton Cliffs. Photo: Danny Lawson / PA Wire

From March to October the cliffs come alive with nest-building adults and young chicks, including Puffins, Gannets and Guillemots, forming one of the UK's top wildlife spectacles.

2. Gannets at Bempton Cliffs

A group of gannets nestling in the cliffs.

3. Gannets at Bempton Cliffs

A group of gannets nestling in the cliffs. Photo: Danny Lawson / PA Wire

A gannet preening.

4. Gannets at Bempton Cliffs

A gannet preening. Photo: Danny Lawson / PA Wire

