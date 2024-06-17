Bempton Cliffs is home to the only mainland breeding colony of gannets in England and the birds normally arrive at the colony from January and leave in August and September.
In addition to gannets, the cliffs are also home to puffins, kittiwakes and guillemots. It is part of the headland at Flamborough
Here are some of the most beautiful photos taken of the gannets nesting in the cliffs.
