The Coastguard Rescue Team from Bridlington and Filey were tasked by Humber Coastguard on Sunday, March 31, 2024 at 1.30pm to reports of a dog fallen 100 metres from the cliffs.

The coastguard team arrived on scene and established the location the dog had fallen from the cliffs. An edge safety officer was placed on the cliff edge using specialist safety equipment and the RNLI lifeboat from Flamborough was requested to assist.

The RNLI lifeboat from Flamborough arrived on scene and confirmed that whilst they were able to get ashore they were unable to get the dog back to the vessel for recovery.

A spokesperson for Coastguard Rescue Team said: “A rope rescue technician was lowered down the 100 metre chalk cliffs using a cliff rescue system and managed to access the dog.

“Unfortunately due to the height of fall, there was nothing that could be done to help the dog. The rope rescue technician recovered the dog up the cliff and into the care of the owners.