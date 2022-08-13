During the recent heatwave taking over various parts of Yorkshire, people will be eager to escape somewhere cooler to enjoy the warm weather on offer.
So we have decided to take a journey back in time to discover what they looked like 111 years ago.
1. Filey beach (1910)
A beach scene at Filey in the early 20th century.
Photo: Alfred Hind Robinson / Hulton Archive / Getty Images
2. Filey beach (2021)
Members of the public going for a socially distanced walk on Filey beach at the height of the pandemic. This beach has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,571 reviews.
Photo: James Hardisty
3. Bridlington (1913)
Children building a sandcastle on the beach at Bridlington, which is busy with people.
Photo: Hulton Archive / Getty Images
4. Bridlington (2020)
A deserted Bridlington beach due to the change in weather in June 2020 following weeks of sunshine during the UK’s lockdown. Bridlington South beach has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 304 reviews, while Bridlington North beach also has a four and a half star rating with 243 reviews.
Photo: James Hardisty