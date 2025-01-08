Best Gritter Names: Jessica Ennis - Chill, David Plowie, Gritty Gritty Bang Bang, Usain Salt and Wuthering Ice
Forget being an Olympic champion, a three-time world champion, or a European champion, you know you’ve slid into the history books when you have your gritter named after you. Sheffield-based retired athlete Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill was seen posing with the council gritter named after her: ‘Jessica Ennis - Chill.’
However, one social media commenter was quick to jump on Sheffield City Council’s Facebook page with their humorous retort: “It looks like a lot of gritters have been chilling.”
If you’re lucky you may spot Steel City Gritter when you’re out and about trying to walk on what feels like a Melter Skelter - one of the Sheffield gritter names on standby.
Over in Bradford where the ice is particularly bad, you’ll find Clearopathra, Wuthering Ice, and Grittle Mix amongst the fleet of gritters or you can use the many Usain Salt boxes to grit the paths.
Usain Bolt has actually had a gritter in Leeds named after him, as has Nicole Saltslinger, and if you’re simply named Gertie, Bob, or Shellie you may spot your own gritter in Leeds too.
There’s a whole gang of gritters in East Yorkshire making us giggle including Spreaddie Mercury, Gritney Houston, Snowbe-Gone Kenobi. May the gritter be with you.
It’s Elvis Presley’s birthday today, so perhaps you'll see Elvis Spreadley on the roads. Living legend Meltem John, Double Snow Seven, Snowy Tribbiani, and Sleeter Levy are also part of the fleet.
Over the past few years, there have been several naming competitions for gritters, not forgetting the ultimate public naming competition on social media when Boaty McBoatFace was chosen to be the name of a polar research vessel.
It beat off the likes of: 'It's Bloody Cold Here', 'I Like Big Boats & I Cannot Lie', and 'What Iceberg.’
The final decision was announced on 6 May 2016: the new ship would be known as the Royal Research Ship (RRS) Sir David Attenborough. Boaty McBoatface was temporarily scrapped but now lives on as the name of an advanced underwater submarine.
