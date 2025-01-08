As the cold and icy weather continues to impact the region causing widespread disruption, we take a break from the ice ice baby-misery to have a giggle at some of the best gritter names in Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forget being an Olympic champion, a three-time world champion, or a European champion, you know you’ve slid into the history books when you have your gritter named after you. Sheffield-based retired athlete Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill was seen posing with the council gritter named after her: ‘Jessica Ennis - Chill.’

However, one social media commenter was quick to jump on Sheffield City Council’s Facebook page with their humorous retort: “It looks like a lot of gritters have been chilling.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re lucky you may spot Steel City Gritter when you’re out and about trying to walk on what feels like a Melter Skelter - one of the Sheffield gritter names on standby.

Over in Bradford where the ice is particularly bad, you’ll find Clearopathra, Wuthering Ice, and Grittle Mix amongst the fleet of gritters or you can use the many Usain Salt boxes to grit the paths.

Usain Bolt has actually had a gritter in Leeds named after him, as has Nicole Saltslinger, and if you’re simply named Gertie, Bob, or Shellie you may spot your own gritter in Leeds too.

There’s a whole gang of gritters in East Yorkshire making us giggle including Spreaddie Mercury, Gritney Houston, Snowbe-Gone Kenobi. May the gritter be with you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s Elvis Presley’s birthday today, so perhaps you'll see Elvis Spreadley on the roads. Living legend Meltem John, Double Snow Seven, Snowy Tribbiani, and Sleeter Levy are also part of the fleet.

Jessica Ennis-Hill poses next to her own gritter

Over the past few years, there have been several naming competitions for gritters, not forgetting the ultimate public naming competition on social media when Boaty McBoatFace was chosen to be the name of a polar research vessel.

It beat off the likes of: 'It's Bloody Cold Here', 'I Like Big Boats & I Cannot Lie', and 'What Iceberg.’