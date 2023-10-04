Which? has published its list of best places to retire in the UK according to regions - the area representing Yorkshire has also been used to film BBC historical TV shows Gunpowder starring Kit Harrington and Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell starring Samuel West.

Which? has rounded up the areas in the UK rated the best places to retire in Wales, North West, North East, Scotland, West Midlands, Northern Ireland, London, Yorkshire and the Humber, East Midlands, South West, South East and East of England.

The survey showed 36 per cent of those at or near retirement told Which? they had moved house or were considering moving house as part of later-life plans.

Healthcare access (88 per cent) rose to the top of the list of important factors, followed by green space (75 per cent) and proximity to local leisure activities (31 per cent). Many also mentioned low crime levels.

General view of Dewsbury town centre in Kirklees. (Pic credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)

Based on these and other related criteria, Which? has pinpointed the areas in the UK that have the most to offer for retirees across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

This list represents the best places to retire in the UK for each of the nine English regions, including Yorkshire and scores are out of 10.

Eighth down the list is Kirklees which represents the best area in Yorkshire and the Humber, with a score of 6.9 for healthcare access, 7.6 for happiness, 8.6 for parks and playing fields and an average house price of £181,000.

Kirklees is a metropolitan borough made up of eight towns of Batley, Birstall, Cleckheaton, Dewsbury, Heckmondwike, Holmfirth, Huddersfield and Mirfield.

17th century estate Oakwell Hall & Country Park located in Birstall was used for filming BBC One show Gunpowder, a historical drama based on the Gunpowder Plot in London in 1605 and stars Game of Thrones star Kit Harington. It was used to film another BBC One historical miniseries Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell set during the Napoleonic Wars at the start of the 19th century. The show stars All Creatures Great and Small actor Samuel West.

Best places to retire in the UK

1 - Wrexham

Region: Wales

Healthcare: 7.7

Happiness: 7.4

Parks and playing fields: 9.1

Average house price: £180,000

2 - Stockport

Region: North West

Healthcare: 7.8

Happiness: 7.6

Parks and playing fields: 9.2

Average house price: £285,000

3 - South Tyneside

Region: North East

Healthcare: 7.3

Happiness: 7.4

Parks and playing fields: 9.1

Average house price: £145,000

4 - Outer Hebrides

Region: Scotland

Healthcare: 9.7

Happiness: 8

Parks and playing fields: 1.6

Average house price: £137,000

5 - Newcastle-under-Lyme

Region: West Midlands

Healthcare: 6.1

Happiness: 7.9

Parks and playing fields: 9.6

Average house price: £180,000

6 - Mid and East Antrim

Region: Northern Ireland

Healthcare: 10

Happiness: 7.8

Parks and playing fields: N/A

Average house price: £139,000

7 - Merton

Region: London

Healthcare: 9.4

Happiness: 7.6

Parks and playing fields: 9.6

Average house price: £550,000

8 - Kirklees

Region: Yorkshire and the Humber

Healthcare: 6.9

Happiness: 7.6

Parks and playing fields: 8.6

Average house price: £181,000

9 - High Peak

Region: East Midlands

Healthcare: 6

Happiness: 7.9

Parks and playing fields: 6

Average house price: £242,000

10 - Exeter

Region: South West

Healthcare: 8

Happiness: 7.2

Parks and playing fields: 7.1

Average house price: £295,000

11 - Elmbridge

Region: South East

Healthcare: 5.9

Happiness: 7.5

Parks and playing fields: 6.7

Average house price: £685,000

12 - Broxbourne

Region: East of England

Healthcare: 7

Happiness: 7.8

Parks and playing fields: 8.3