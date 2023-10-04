Best place to retire in Yorkshire named in Which? survey is home to 17th century estate used to film BBC historical TV shows Gunpowder starring Game of Thrones star Kit Harington and Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell starring All Creatures Great and Small star Samuel West
Which? has rounded up the areas in the UK rated the best places to retire in Wales, North West, North East, Scotland, West Midlands, Northern Ireland, London, Yorkshire and the Humber, East Midlands, South West, South East and East of England.
The survey showed 36 per cent of those at or near retirement told Which? they had moved house or were considering moving house as part of later-life plans.
Healthcare access (88 per cent) rose to the top of the list of important factors, followed by green space (75 per cent) and proximity to local leisure activities (31 per cent). Many also mentioned low crime levels.
Based on these and other related criteria, Which? has pinpointed the areas in the UK that have the most to offer for retirees across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
This list represents the best places to retire in the UK for each of the nine English regions, including Yorkshire and scores are out of 10.
Eighth down the list is Kirklees which represents the best area in Yorkshire and the Humber, with a score of 6.9 for healthcare access, 7.6 for happiness, 8.6 for parks and playing fields and an average house price of £181,000.
Kirklees is a metropolitan borough made up of eight towns of Batley, Birstall, Cleckheaton, Dewsbury, Heckmondwike, Holmfirth, Huddersfield and Mirfield.
17th century estate Oakwell Hall & Country Park located in Birstall was used for filming BBC One show Gunpowder, a historical drama based on the Gunpowder Plot in London in 1605 and stars Game of Thrones star Kit Harington. It was used to film another BBC One historical miniseries Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell set during the Napoleonic Wars at the start of the 19th century. The show stars All Creatures Great and Small actor Samuel West.
Best places to retire in the UK
1 - Wrexham
Region: Wales
Healthcare: 7.7
Happiness: 7.4
Parks and playing fields: 9.1
Average house price: £180,000
2 - Stockport
Region: North West
Healthcare: 7.8
Happiness: 7.6
Parks and playing fields: 9.2
Average house price: £285,000
3 - South Tyneside
Region: North East
Healthcare: 7.3
Happiness: 7.4
Parks and playing fields: 9.1
Average house price: £145,000
4 - Outer Hebrides
Region: Scotland
Healthcare: 9.7
Happiness: 8
Parks and playing fields: 1.6
Average house price: £137,000
5 - Newcastle-under-Lyme
Region: West Midlands
Healthcare: 6.1
Happiness: 7.9
Parks and playing fields: 9.6
Average house price: £180,000
6 - Mid and East Antrim
Region: Northern Ireland
Healthcare: 10
Happiness: 7.8
Parks and playing fields: N/A
Average house price: £139,000
7 - Merton
Region: London
Healthcare: 9.4
Happiness: 7.6
Parks and playing fields: 9.6
Average house price: £550,000
8 - Kirklees
Region: Yorkshire and the Humber
Healthcare: 6.9
Happiness: 7.6
Parks and playing fields: 8.6
Average house price: £181,000
9 - High Peak
Region: East Midlands
Healthcare: 6
Happiness: 7.9
Parks and playing fields: 6
Average house price: £242,000
10 - Exeter
Region: South West
Healthcare: 8
Happiness: 7.2
Parks and playing fields: 7.1
Average house price: £295,000
11 - Elmbridge
Region: South East
Healthcare: 5.9
Happiness: 7.5
Parks and playing fields: 6.7
Average house price: £685,000
12 - Broxbourne
Region: East of England
Healthcare: 7
Happiness: 7.8
Parks and playing fields: 8.3
Average house price: £425,000