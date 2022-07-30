The illumination of Whitby Abbey. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

Best places in Yorkshire to take someone who has never visited the region before - according to Yorkshire Post readers

With tourism in Yorkshire generating more than £9 billion every year, it’s no surprise that you love to show the region off to visitors - here are your favourite places in Yorkshire to show someone new around.

By Liana Jacob
Saturday, 30th July 2022, 6:46 pm

From vibrant cities such as York and Leeds and breathtaking seaside resorts like Whitby and Staithes to historic places like the Brontes’ hometown of Haworth, Yorkshire is packed with the best tourist attractions.

There is plenty to see in God’s Own Country for people who have never been here before.

So we asked you where you would take someone who has never been to Yorkshire before - and you delivered.

1. York

Whether you feel like showing your visitor around the 14th century mediaeval city walls and the York Castle Museum, giving them a first class tour of the Shambles or taking a stroll over the bridge overlooking the river Ouse, there is lots to do and see in York.

Photo: Marisa Cashill

2. Whitby

What better way is there to show what Yorkshire has to offer than taking your guest to one of the region’s most popular seaside towns? It won’t just be the perfect summer getaway - this town is steeped in history too.

Photo: James Hardisty

3. Cannon Hall Farm

It doesn’t matter if your guest is an animal lover or not, this venue based in Barnsley is a fun day out for people of all ages with different interests - but particularly perfect for people with children as there’s lots for them to do here from adorable animals to playgrounds for them to enjoy.

Photo: Tony Johnson

4. Sutton Bank

With so many abbeys, parks and beautiful landscapes to explore, Sutton Bank is one of Yorkshire’s best places to take a visitor according to residents of the region.

Photo: James Hardisty

