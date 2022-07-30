There is plenty to see in God’s Own Country for people who have never been here before.
So we asked you where you would take someone who has never been to Yorkshire before - and you delivered.
1. York
Whether you feel like showing your visitor around the 14th century mediaeval city walls and the York Castle Museum, giving them a first class tour of the Shambles or taking a stroll over the bridge overlooking the river Ouse, there is lots to do and see in York.
Photo: Marisa Cashill
2. Whitby
What better way is there to show what Yorkshire has to offer than taking your guest to one of the region’s most popular seaside towns? It won’t just be the perfect summer getaway - this town is steeped in history too.
Photo: James Hardisty
3. Cannon Hall Farm
It doesn’t matter if your guest is an animal lover or not, this venue based in Barnsley is a fun day out for people of all ages with different interests - but particularly perfect for people with children as there’s lots for them to do here from adorable animals to playgrounds for them to enjoy.
Photo: Tony Johnson
4. Sutton Bank
With so many abbeys, parks and beautiful landscapes to explore, Sutton Bank is one of Yorkshire’s best places to take a visitor according to residents of the region.
Photo: James Hardisty