There are many considerations to take when choosing your forever home so it’s important to take your time to find the right place for you.

Whether you are looking for a home by the sea along the Yorkshire coast or you are looking for a home close to the hustle bustle of city life, Yorkshire has all the necessary features for the perfect home.

When we asked where your favourite places in Yorkshire are to live, some of you simply replied ‘anywhere in Yorkshire’ and many of you were more specific.

Piece Hall, Halifax. (Pic credit: Bruce Fitzgerald)

Here are your top picks - it’s a long list.

Scarborough

Whitby

Wentworth

Richmond

Holmfirth

Hebden Bridge

Halifax

Barnsley

South Milford

Runswick Bay

Castle Howard

Calder Valley

North York Moors

Swaledale

Ripon

Leeds

Saltaire

Boroughbridge

Boston Spa

York

Ilkley

Harrogate

Elsecar

Sheffield

Yorkshire Dales

Filey

Cattal

Hornsea

Sheriff Hutton

Oakwell

Saltburn

Bridlington

Birkenshaw

Skipton

Knaresborough

Otley

Pickering

Penistone

Thurlstone

Mirfield

Ossett

Hawes

Maltby

Haworth

Horbury

Pocklington

Hull

Craven

Bradford

Masham

Robin Hood’s Bay

Middleham

Dinnington

Goole

Doncaster

Rotherham

Nidderdale

Hovingham

Thurnscoe