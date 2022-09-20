Best places to live in Yorkshire according to Yorkshire Post readers including Leeds, York, Sheffield and Halifax
We asked you where the best places are in Yorkshire to live - these are the areas you picked.
There are many considerations to take when choosing your forever home so it’s important to take your time to find the right place for you.
Whether you are looking for a home by the sea along the Yorkshire coast or you are looking for a home close to the hustle bustle of city life, Yorkshire has all the necessary features for the perfect home.
When we asked where your favourite places in Yorkshire are to live, some of you simply replied ‘anywhere in Yorkshire’ and many of you were more specific.
Most Popular
Here are your top picks - it’s a long list.
Scarborough
Whitby
Wentworth
Richmond
Holmfirth
Hebden Bridge
Halifax
Barnsley
South Milford
Runswick Bay
Castle Howard
Calder Valley
North York Moors
Swaledale
Ripon
Leeds
Saltaire
Boroughbridge
Boston Spa
York
Ilkley
Harrogate
Elsecar
Sheffield
Yorkshire Dales
Filey
Cattal
Hornsea
Sheriff Hutton
Oakwell
Saltburn
Bridlington
Birkenshaw
Skipton
Knaresborough
Otley
Pickering
Penistone
Thurlstone
Mirfield
Ossett
Hawes
Maltby
Haworth
Horbury
Pocklington
Hull
Craven
Bradford
Masham
Robin Hood’s Bay
Middleham
Dinnington
Goole
Doncaster
Rotherham
Nidderdale
Hovingham
Thurnscoe
Kettlewell